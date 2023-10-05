Creative Minds: Sneha Sanil once wrestled with a 'robber' who turned out to be innocent

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Sneha Sanil

Origin: India

Places lived: Singapore

Preferred pronouns: She/her

CV:

BLKJ Havas, Singapore, junior copywriter, 2022- current

TBWA, Singapore, copywriting intern, 2022

Edelman, intern (technology), 2021

Coco PR, Singapore, communications intern, 2020-2021

SFR, Singapore, fashion designer, 2016-2018

1.How did you end up being a creative?

I once thought the natural conclusion to all my PR internship experiences was snagging a full-time role as a suit. I searched for that at an online advertising fair, but as luck would have it, the suits were all busy talking to other people. I ended up chatting with a senior copywriter who convinced me to give copywriting a shot.

I did a copywriting internship under her (shoutout to Yash!) at TBWA Singapore, married my love for ideas and words, and the rest is history (in the making).

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

I have two favourites.

This was my first big project as a copywriting intern, and it was also the first time the enjoyment of writing and conceptualising outweighed my imposter syndrome.

These posters are crafted to highlight the fun of advertising at the AAMS advertising fair. It always reminds me of the importance of having fun.

My second favourite work was for Amazon's Shop for Good initiative in collaboration with the Singapore Children's Society. It was my first time on a shoot, two months into my first ever job, without both my art directors (they were down with Covid).

Although I did have my CD on set, it was nerve-racking not knowing what to expect or whether I'd do the 'wrong thing' on set! But it turns out shoots are all about going with the flow.

I had the most beautiful time; the kids were adorable and eased my nerves from the get-go, and I was glad I could contribute to a meaningful cause.

3. What's the one work you wish you'd most done? (Please provide a link or visual)

This Burberry Christmas ad from 2018.

This is one of those film ads you could watch repeatedly and never get bored of. And every time you watch it, you discover something new to unpack.

From Riccardo Tisci's goth aesthetic, the subtle pop culture references to the good and bad of Christmas through a fantasy lens and all the product placements. I'd kill for the opportunity to work on a fashion film ad one day.

4. What kind of student were you?

As a student, I was primarily unproblematic. I put in effort for subjects I enjoyed learning but only did a little for anything that required memory work or drill practices (biology, chemistry, and maths, to a certain extent).

I did have moments where I took liberties with my homework and challenged assignment prompts. For a villanelle writing assignment, I wrote with great agony how difficult it was to write a poem true to its original structure for grades. I ironically scored an A+ for my tongue-in-cheek response.

5. What's your favourite music/film / TV show/book / other of the past year, and why?

My favourite film from last year would be Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Ostlund. I generally enjoy thought-provoking films, and when they're accompanied by absurdist humour and excellent cinematography, it's a winner in my eyes.

6. What career did you think you'd have as a kid?

I went through my career phases as a kid—from wanting to be a fashion model to a detective (inspired by Nancy Drew), an actuary (because I was obsessed with MATHS at one point), and then coined the term 'unipresident' (because I was like why is there no president for presidents)… I settled on d

7. Which famous internet meme do you most identify with?

This is me before I get my paycheck every month.

8. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

I 'wrestled' a supposed robber in my apartment during my summer exchange in France. I called the French police, only for them to scold me and give me a stern warning because the 'robber' I 'wrestled' with turned out to be my apartment's landlord's assistant.

9. What really motivates you?

Being mentally stimulated while having fun pushes me to do my best.

10. What movie or show do you never get tired of?

Modern Family—It's my comfort show. I watch at least one episode every couple of days. It never fails to make me laugh.

11. Early riser or night owl?

Early riser. I'm the most productive at 6am. A task that takes me three hours in the evening would take me an maximum an hour in the morning.