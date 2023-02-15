Creative Minds: Meet the director behind Adidas Golf 'Impossible is nothing' film

As a young kid I found myself in front of the camera acting in TV series’ and films, which continued into my teens. My parents weren’t involved at all in the industry, nor were they necessarily pushing me to do it, quite the opposite probably. It happened quite fortuitously and I think it was pretty clear how much fun I was having, so they supported it. Being on film sets as a kid was such an incredible environment to grow up in and it very much felt and still feels like my comfort zone.

The acting part of it was not necessarily what excited me most. In fact, I very quickly became obsessed with the camera and knew from really early on, (maybe at 12 or 13) that I wanted to either direct or become a cinematographer — at that age, I wasn’t really sure of the distinction. But as you can imagine a camera dolly to a 12 year old is like a theme park ride really.