21 hours ago

Creative Minds: Goya Pannarai Juanroong has 13 cats and dreams of being a cabaret dancer

This Thai creative's motivation for work is her cats, and wanted to dance cabaret growing up.

In Creative Minds, we give APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Goya Pannarai Juanroong

Origin: Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Places lived/worked: Bangkok, Thailand

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

  • Executive creative director, Cheil Worldwide Thailand, 2018-Present
  • Creative group head, JWT Bangkok, 2016-2018
  • Senior art director, Storyteller Bangkok, 2014-2016
  • Senior art director, JWT Bangkok, 2012-2014
  • Art director, JWT Shanghai, 2011-2012
  • Digital art director, GMM, 2010-2011
  • Junior art director, Bangkok Showcase, 2008-2009

1.How did you end up being a creative?

During my senior year of university, I entered an advertising competition campaign for the Thai Health Organisation. During the event, I heard from a creative speaker, Rojana Chuasakul, who found my work intriguing.

Despite my initial aspiration to become a copywriter, Chuasakul encouraged me to apply for a junior art director position at his current agency. Intrigued by the opportunity, I embraced this role as my first step into a creative career.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

#TalkToTheDead series of videos contains heartfelt and meaningful messages from families, friends, and relationships talk to their loved ones. Unfortunately, the dead haven’t heard any of them.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

#ThisGirlCan. This campaign holds a special place in my heart. It was a remarkable endeavour that inspired our society to challenge beauty standards and empower women of all body types to participate in sports.

It's a commonplace topic, but a decade ago, it was highly compelling and impactful.

4. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

A cabaret dancer, I have loved feathers, rhinestones, sequins, and high heels since I was in kindergarten school.

5. Do you work best under pressure or when things are calm?

I have 13 cats, and they deserve a premium food. This is the reason I wake up to work every morning.

6. What’s your favourite music / film / TV show or book of the past year, and why?

The ‘Inconvenient Convenience Store’ book. I love how the writer builds up the protagonist’s character.

7. What's your favourite GIF or meme, and why?

8. What's your guilty pleasure?

My pole sports journey. I started my pole sport in my late 30s which is considered too old. It is really painful but on the other hand, it raises my adrenaline.

9. Tell us about a charity or cause you think needs more attention.

Samaritans Organisation. It helps people who have suicidal thoughts by listening to each of them with heart instead of just hearing them or giving them advice.

You may have no idea that one of your friends or family might have depression or suicidal thoughts because they look okay.  It is important that they have someone who listens to them with no judgment.

10. What makes you really angry?

When I forgot to buy cat food on mega sale day.

11. What makes you really happy?

My cat sleeps on my lap.

