Connected TV ad firm Innovid enters China market

Connected TV advertising firm Innovid is expanding into China ahead of its planned initial public offering later this year. Innovid will now offer CTV advertising delivery and measurement services in the market including dynamic creative and ad tracking systems to align customer journey experience specifically to the Chinese market. Advertisers will be able to start and measure campaigns across "the leading publishers in China," the company says.

Driving Innovid’s growth in China, Chen will lead the company’s local strategy and support global clients operating campaigns in the market. With over 20 years of advertising technology and internet industry experience in the Asia Pacific region, Chen was previously managing director at Publicis Groupe and Google China country manager. With Google, he oversaw media and platform solutions including DoubleClick, YouTube, and AdMob. He most recently comes to Innovid from Maxbit, where he served as managing partner and CEO.

“As CTV consumption continues to take off globally, I’m thrilled to join Innovid and share the company's vision of the future of CTV advertising with the China market,” said Chen. “This region presents a really exciting opportunity for brands to engage with a hyper-focused, video centric audience. I look forward to supporting our global partners, helping them curate and deliver impactful campaigns."

In a release, Innovid pointed to statistics showing Chinese consumers watch more digital video than any other Asia-Pacific country, with more than half of internet enabled homes consuming their TV content via OTT devices.

Innovid CEO Zvika Netter says Asia Pacific expansion has been a major area of focus in the past several years, citing the launch of offices in Japan and Singapore.

“As international brands seek to engage this tech-savvy China consumer base, marketers can utilize our unified infrastructure to expand reach and increase relevance," Netter said. "With the addition of the China market, Innovid clients now have a more comprehensive and near complete view of global campaign performance."