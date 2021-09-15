Coca-Cola pitches alcoholic seltzer as elixir to Australian heat

Beverage giant Coca-Cola has launched its first alcoholic brand, Topo Chico, in Australia with a campaign by Hero+McCann.
The global campaign was filmed in New South Wales in Australia. In a competitive segment, Coca-Cola and Topo Chico wanted to stand out from the advertising clutter, even if they had to re-create the feeling of the wild west in Australia, thanks to the pandemic and existing travel restrictions.
So, to a rhythmic beat of the Topo Chico name, the campaign shows off the heat of Australia—a seeming ideal target for a light alcoholic beverage—juxtaposed with a series of energetic personalities, including cowboys, dancers and punk bands. With alcoholic content of 5%, this segment is seen as an ideal target for Australian consumers looking to cool down in the looming summer months. One report pegs the market for seltzers at around $300 million by 2025.
The Australia launch is the latest in a global rollout of Top Chico that began over a year ago. Topo Chico's brand, which dates back to Mexico in 1895, (and was acquired by Coca-Cola in 2017) has already been launched in 20 markets worldwide.
