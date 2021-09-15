Coca-Cola pitches alcoholic seltzer as elixir to Australian heat

Beverage giant Coca-Cola has launched its first alcoholic brand, Topo Chico, in Australia with a campaign by Hero+McCann.

The global campaign was filmed in New South Wales in Australia. In a competitive segment, Coca-Cola and Topo Chico wanted to stand out from the advertising clutter, even if they had to re-create the feeling of the wild west in Australia, thanks to the pandemic and existing travel restrictions.

So, to a rhythmic beat of the Topo Chico name, the campaign shows off the heat of Australia—a seeming ideal target for a light alcoholic beverage—juxtaposed with a series of energetic personalities, including cowboys, dancers and punk bands. With alcoholic content of 5%, this segment is seen as an ideal target for Australian consumers looking to cool down in the looming summer months. One report pegs the market for seltzers at around $300 million by 2025.

The Australia launch is the latest in a global rollout of Top Chico that began over a year ago. Topo Chico's brand, which dates back to Mexico in 1895, (and was acquired by Coca-Cola in 2017) has already been launched in 20 markets worldwide.

CREDITS

Client – Coca-Cola

Lucie Austin – VP Marketing

Kate Miller – Marketing Director

Leigh Coleman – Marketing Manager

Pietro Pio Cirsone – Creative Strategy

Agency – HERO / McCann

Ben Coulson – Chief Creative Officer

Roshni Hegerman- Executive Strategy Director

Psembi Kinstan – Executive Creative Director

Christian Duffy – Senior Art Director

Daniel Miller – Senior Copywriter

Cinnamon Darvall – National Head of Broadcast

Simon Gawn – Client Services Director

Isabella Timar – Account Director

Production Company – Rabbit Content

Pete Moore – Director

Alex Hay – Executive Producer

Lucas Jenner – Executive Producer

Edit – The Editors

Joe Morris – Editor

Post-Production – White Chocolate

SFX / Online – Chris Grocott

Soundmix & Music – Squeak E Clean

Karla Henwood – Executive Creative Producer