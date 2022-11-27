Coca-Cola leads carols in Piccadilly Circus to mark return of 'Holidays are coming' ad

Cola-Cola has returned to Piccadilly Circus to lead revellers in Christmas carols.

The brand held its first carolling event in 2019, and makes its return this year, lighting up the iconic Piccadilly Lights in Coca-Cola red and streaming visitors' faces on to the billboards.

It marks the start of Coca-Cola’s Christmas celebrations and heralds the arrival of the soft drink brand’s “Holidays are coming” ad.

Laura Moon, senior brand manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: “This year, we want to share the magic of Christmas with more people than ever before and we were delighted that so many came together for our Christmas karaoke sing-along, creating a very special and festive moment.

“This evening marked the start of our Christmas activities and we’re now looking forward to celebrating with fans nationwide as the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour spreads the spirit of the season.”

This year, the brand will only run its trucks spot, which has been broadcast on British televisions annually since 1995. In both 2020 and 2021, the brand ran an additional Christmas ad.