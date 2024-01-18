Cindy Gallop, McCann's Harjot Singh and GUT's Anselmo Ramos join Cannes presidents

Cindy Gallop, founder of Make Love Not Porn; Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer at McCann; and Anselmo Ramos, founder and creative chairman of GUT, are among this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity jury presidents.
Gallop returns as president for Glass: The Lion for Change after chairing on the first occasion the award was introduced 10 years ago.
Singh is one of four Brits named a jury president. He will lead the Creative Effectiveness category.
Ramos has been confirmed as Brand Experience & Activation Lions President. GUT Buenos Aires won agency of the year at last year's event, as well as picking up independent agency of the year and independent network of the year.
Tor Myhren, vice-president for marketing communications at Apple, will chair the Film Lions jury. It is the first time that someone from Apple has served as a president for the awards.
The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions will be led by Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer at VML; and the Film Craft Lions president is Prasoon Pandey, ad and filmmaker for Corcoise Films, who is also a previous Lion of St Mark honouree.
Simon Cook, chief executive of the Lions, said: "Our jury presidents play a crucial role in the existence of the Lions. Their knowledge, skills and incredible talent, combined with the commitment and leadership that they will bring to their roles, bring integrity and rigour to the Lions. This is an exceptional line-up of talent from across the world, and we can't wait to see the work that rises to the top in June."
This year's event takes place from 17 to 21 June.
The full list of presidents:
- Audio & Radio Lions: Simon Vicars, chief creative officer, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand
- Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Anselmo Ramos, founder and creative chairman, GUT
- Creative B2B Lions: Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive, brand, marketing and communications Africa, Vodacom Group
- Creative Business Transformation Lions: Ariana Stolarz, global chief strategy officer, marketing, Accenture Song
- Creative Commerce Lions: Amy Lanzi, chief executive, Digitas North America
- Creative Data Lions: Rose Herceg, country president Australia and New Zealand, WPP
- Creative Effectiveness Lions: Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann and McCann Worldgroup
- Creative Strategy Lions: Vita M Harris, global chief strategy officer, FCB
- Design Lions: Fura Johannesdottir, chief creative officer, Huge
- Digital Craft Lions: Kentaro Kimura, international chief creative officer and corporate officer, Hakuhodo
- Direct Lions: Pancho Cassis, partner and global chief creative officer, David
- Entertainment Lions: Geoffrey Edwards, executive creative director, Gale
- Entertainment Lions for Gaming: Lydia Winters, chief storyteller, Mojang Studios
- Entertainment Lions for Music: Madeline Nelson, US head of independent label relations, Amazon Music
- Entertainment Lions for Sport: Louise Johnson, chief executive, Fuse International, UK/EMEA
- Film Lions: Tor Myhren, vice-president of marketing communications, Apple
- Film Craft Lions: Prasoon Pandey, ad and filmmaker, Corcoise Films
- Glass: The Lion for Change: Cindy Gallop, founder and chief executive, Make Love Not Porn
- Health & Wellness Lions: Wendy Chan, health creative lead, Asia Pacific, Edelman
- Industry Craft Lions: Kalpesh Patankar, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett
- Innovation Lions: Diego Machado, global chief creative officer, AKQA
- Media Lions: Prerna Mehrotra, chief client officer and chief executive of media, Dentsu
- Outdoor Lions: Marco Venturelli, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe
- Pharma Lions: Collette Douaihy, global chief creative officer, health, Dentsu Health
- PR Lions: Kat Thomas, founder and global chief creative officer, One Green Bean
- Print and Publishing Lions: John Raúl Forero, president and chief creative officer, DDB
- Social and Influencer Lions: Amy Ferguson, chief creative officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
- Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Gustavo Lauria, co-founder, president and chief creative officer, We Believers
- Titanium Lions: Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer, VML