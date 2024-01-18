News Advertising Media Marketing
Gurjit Degun
1 day ago

Cindy Gallop, McCann's Harjot Singh and GUT's Anselmo Ramos join Cannes presidents

This year's event takes place from 17 to 21 June.

Cannes Lions: the festival takes place in the south of France.
Cannes Lions: the festival takes place in the south of France.

Cindy Gallop, founder of Make Love Not Porn; Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer at McCann; and Anselmo Ramos, founder and creative chairman of GUT, are among this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity jury presidents.

Gallop returns as president for Glass: The Lion for Change after chairing on the first occasion the award was introduced 10 years ago.

Singh is one of four Brits named a jury president. He will lead the Creative Effectiveness category.

Ramos has been confirmed as Brand Experience & Activation Lions President. GUT Buenos Aires won agency of the year at last year's event, as well as picking up independent agency of the year and independent network of the year.

Tor Myhren, vice-president for marketing communications at Apple, will chair the Film Lions jury. It is the first time that someone from Apple has served as a president for the awards.

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions will be led by Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer at VML; and the Film Craft Lions president is Prasoon Pandey, ad and filmmaker for Corcoise Films, who is also a previous Lion of St Mark honouree.

Simon Cook, chief executive of the Lions, said: "Our jury presidents play a crucial role in the existence of the Lions. Their knowledge, skills and incredible talent, combined with the commitment and leadership that they will bring to their roles, bring integrity and rigour to the Lions. This is an exceptional line-up of talent from across the world, and we can't wait to see the work that rises to the top in June."

This year's event takes place from 17 to 21 June.

The full list of presidents:

  • Audio & Radio Lions: Simon Vicars, chief creative officer, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand
  • Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Anselmo Ramos, founder and creative chairman, GUT
  • Creative B2B Lions: Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive, brand, marketing and communications Africa, Vodacom Group
  • Creative Business Transformation Lions: Ariana Stolarz, global chief strategy officer, marketing, Accenture Song
  • Creative Commerce Lions: Amy Lanzi, chief executive, Digitas North America
  • Creative Data Lions: Rose Herceg, country president Australia and New Zealand, WPP
  • Creative Effectiveness Lions: Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann and McCann Worldgroup
  • Creative Strategy Lions: Vita M Harris, global chief strategy officer, FCB
  • Design Lions: Fura Johannesdottir, chief creative officer, Huge
  • Digital Craft Lions: Kentaro Kimura, international chief creative officer and corporate officer, Hakuhodo
  • Direct Lions: Pancho Cassis, partner and global chief creative officer, David
  • Entertainment Lions: Geoffrey Edwards, executive creative director, Gale
  • Entertainment Lions for Gaming: Lydia Winters, chief storyteller, Mojang Studios
  • Entertainment Lions for Music: Madeline Nelson, US head of independent label relations, Amazon Music
  • Entertainment Lions for Sport: Louise Johnson, chief executive, Fuse International, UK/EMEA
  • Film Lions: Tor Myhren, vice-president of marketing communications, Apple
  • Film Craft Lions: Prasoon Pandey, ad and filmmaker, Corcoise Films
  • Glass: The Lion for Change: Cindy Gallop, founder and chief executive, Make Love Not Porn
  • Health & Wellness Lions: Wendy Chan, health creative lead, Asia Pacific, Edelman
  • Industry Craft Lions: Kalpesh Patankar, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett
  • Innovation Lions: Diego Machado, global chief creative officer, AKQA
  • Media Lions: Prerna Mehrotra, chief client officer and chief executive of media, Dentsu
  • Outdoor Lions: Marco Venturelli, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe
  • Pharma Lions: Collette Douaihy, global chief creative officer, health, Dentsu Health
  • PR Lions: Kat Thomas, founder and global chief creative officer, One Green Bean
  • Print and Publishing Lions: John Raúl Forero, president and chief creative officer, DDB
  • Social and Influencer Lions: Amy Ferguson, chief creative officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  • Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Gustavo Lauria, co-founder, president and chief creative officer, We Believers
  • Titanium Lions: Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer, VML

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

1 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

2 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

3 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

4 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

5 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

6 AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

7 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

8 AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

9 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

10 Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

Just Published

How marketers will manage spend in 2024
17 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How marketers will manage spend in 2024

2024 is expected to be another year of tight budgets. In an era of volatility and recession concerns, Campaign asks how will marketers do more with less?

Building brand reputation and fostering innovation in the energy sector: Campaign's Global Forecast Q1 2024 – Part two
The Knowledge
18 hours ago
Maria Iu

Building brand reputation and fostering innovation ...

In the second part of Campaign's Global Forecast for this quarter, we explore why energy brands have been criticised for their contribution toward the climate emergency, and speak to industry figures to uncover how these challenges will affect new business for agencies in the future.

December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation
19 hours ago
Samuel Tan

December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation

MTR's partnership with Foodpanda, ten F&B services, and WWF towards a green future for Hong Kong registers ad awareness spike.

Google layoffs escalate as automation replaces some roles
19 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Google layoffs escalate as automation replaces some ...

Tech giant has slashed hundreds of roles within its ad sales division after throwing more weight behind AI-powered ad products.