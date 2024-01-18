Cindy Gallop, McCann's Harjot Singh and GUT's Anselmo Ramos join Cannes presidents

Cindy Gallop, founder of Make Love Not Porn; Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer at McCann; and Anselmo Ramos, founder and creative chairman of GUT, are among this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity jury presidents.

Gallop returns as president for Glass: The Lion for Change after chairing on the first occasion the award was introduced 10 years ago.

Singh is one of four Brits named a jury president. He will lead the Creative Effectiveness category.

Ramos has been confirmed as Brand Experience & Activation Lions President. GUT Buenos Aires won agency of the year at last year's event, as well as picking up independent agency of the year and independent network of the year.

Tor Myhren, vice-president for marketing communications at Apple, will chair the Film Lions jury. It is the first time that someone from Apple has served as a president for the awards.

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions will be led by Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer at VML; and the Film Craft Lions president is Prasoon Pandey, ad and filmmaker for Corcoise Films, who is also a previous Lion of St Mark honouree.