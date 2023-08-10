News Advertising Creativity The Knowledge
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

Chris Kay launches coaching collective AndOpen

AndOpen pairs leaders with coaches to help “supercharge” their performance.

Chris Kay launches business after departing Saatchi & Saatchi, London
Chris Kay launches business after departing Saatchi & Saatchi, London

Chris Kay, former chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi London and ex-CEO of the Publicis Creative Practice, has launched a global coaching and content collective called AndOpen.

AndOpen aims to “be a supercharger for modern leaders” and provides leaders with the right coach, or “supercharger”, from its global collective.

The “superchargers” range from a former Tibetan-trained monk based out of Singapore to a Premier League football performance leader from Manchester.

AndOpen provides “superchargers” to accommodate leaders’ specific needs, for example if someone wants a better work-life balance AndOpen would recommend the mindfulness supercharger.

The business also offers modern leadership content, or “supercharge sessions”, that are tailored to teams and organisations to drive change on a broader scale.

The “supercharge sessions” include a “Resilience Lab”, “Living an Optimistic Mindset” and “Emotional Freedom Therapy”.

AndOpen’s “superchargers” have worked with leaders from the likes of Google, Disney, Nike, Apple, CNN and YouTube.

“The world of work is going through rapid change and modern leaders need an evolved support system to thrive,” Kay, founder of AndOpen, said.

“As a CEO this is something I really needed for myself and my leadership teams but I found it difficult to source. Then having trained as a coach for the last couple of years, meeting some amazing thinkers on that journey, I saw the need for a connection point for talent to partner and thrive.

“We are excited to officially launch AndOpen.xyz, which we feel is a fresh and innovative collective for a new era in leadership optimisation.”

Kay joined Saatchi & Saatchi London in November 2021 and the agency announced he was leaving in January 2023.

James Denton-Clark, former managing director at Accenture Song UK, replaced Kay in July.

Parneet Pal, AndOpen supercharger and Harvard-trained physician-educator, added: “It's time for a new kind of leadership, one that helps business and society emerge successfully out of our current polycrisis.”

Toby Ouvry, AndOpen supercharger, TedX presenter and mindfulness facilitator at Insead Business School in Singapore, said: “The opportunity to reach more leaders and shape a new normal for working life, and help talent find more mindful meaning in how they thrive as part of this collective is going to be a great adventure.

“It officially starts today and will continue to discover new possibilities for a different tomorrow.”

Source:
Campaign UK

