Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Cannes Lions announces jury presidents

The festival adds three names to its list of presidents who will lead the juries to award Lions for both 2020 and 2021 this June.

Cannes Lions announces jury presidents

Cannes Lions has finalised its list of jury presidents for the awards in June.

The list includes the presidents originally appointed for last year's awards, plus three new ones: Bozoma Saint John of Netflix, Merlee Jayme of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen and Geoff Northcott of AKQA.

The group includes 16 female presidents, marking the highest female representation in the festival's history at 57%.

The juries will be awarding Lions for 2020 and 2021, which is "no small job but one that will provide a crucial reflection and insight into the industry’s recent unprecedented journey", Philip Thomas, chairman of the festival, said in a release.

Cannes Lions is scheduled to take place from 21 through 25 June, and the organisers are currently saying it will be an in-person event.

“From our conversations with the jury presidents, we know that there is a shared hope that the judging will take place physically at the festival in June," said Simon Cook, Lions managing director. "In the event that this becomes impossible, we have created a remote judging experience—successfully used at our regional awards—that’s as close to the physical judging as we can make it. It’s a crucial part of all of our Lions awards; a human experience but also a rigorous and robust process.”

The 2021 Jury presidents are as follows.

Communication Track

  • Titanium Lions: Susan Credle, Global Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Global
  • Design Lions:  Pum Lefebure, Chief Creative Officer, Design Army, USA
  • Film Lions: Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer, adam&eveDDB, UK
  • Mobile Lions: Andrew Keller, VP, Global Creative Director, Facebook, Global
  • Outdoor Lions: Luiz Sanches, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, AlmapBBDO, Brazil
  • Print & Publishing Lions: Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnett / Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Publicis Communications NA, Global
  • Radio & Audio Lions: Merlee Jayme, Global President Dentsu Mcgarrybowen/Chairmom Dentsu Jayme Syfu, Global

Craft Track

  • Digital Craft Lions: Jax Ostle-Evans, Managing Director, Stink Studios, UK
  • Film Craft Lions: Kerstin Emhoff, President, PRETTYBIRD, USA
  • Industry Craft Lions: Jayanta Jenkins, EVP, Head of Marketing, Disney+, Global

Entertainment Track

  • Entertainment Lions: Jae Goodman, CEO, Observatory (A Stagwell and CAA Company), Global
  • Entertainment Lions for Music: Wyclef Jean, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Carnival World Music Group, USA
  • Entertainment Lions for Sport: Ben Hartman, Chief Client Officer, International, Octagon, Global

Experience Track

  • Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, UK
  • Creative Business Transformation Lions: Geoff Northcutt, Global Chief Experience Officer & Managing Partner, EMEA, AKQA, Global
  • Creative eCommerce Lions: Tiffany Rolfe, Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, Global

Good Track

  • Glass - The Lion for Change: Bozoma Saint John, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix, Global
  • Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Eduardo Maruri, VP Global Creative Board & President/CEO Europe, Grey Worldwide, Global

Health Track

  • Health & Wellness Lions: Tom Richards, Global Chief Creative Officer, 21GRAMS, Global
  • Pharma Lions: Anne de Schweinitz, Global Managing Director, Healthcare, FleishmanHillard, Global

Innovation Track

  • Innovation Lions: Claudia Cristovao, Head of Google Brand Studio, APAC, Google, APAC

Impact Track   

  • Creative Effectiveness Lions: Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard NA, USA

Reach Track

  • Creative Data Lions: Maurice Riley, Chief Data Officer, Digitas, Australia & New Zealand
  • Creative Strategy Lions: Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Global
  • Direct Lions: Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Asia
  • Media Lions: Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD, Global
  • PR Lions: Gail Heimann, President & CEO, Weber Shandwick, Global
  • Social & Influencer Lions: Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Global
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

2 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

3 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

4 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

5 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

6 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

7 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

8 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

10 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Related Articles

Cannes Lions 2020 cancelled
Advertising
Apr 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2020 cancelled

Cannes Lions will go ahead in person, organisers confirm
Advertising
Jan 14, 2021
Emmet McGonagle

Cannes Lions will go ahead in person, organisers ...

Cannes Lions announces live platform to educate and inspire global creative community
Advertising
Apr 21, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Cannes Lions announces live platform to educate and ...

Some agency groups won't send delegates to Cannes Lions in October
Advertising
Apr 2, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Some agency groups won't send delegates to Cannes ...

Just Published

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group

A reorganisation will see management of the region shifting to Alberto Canteli, currently CEO of Middle East and Eastern Europe, except for India, which will continue under Rana Barua.

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, diverse suppliers, ad stereotypes
News
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, ...

CEO Alan Jope said commitments to address social inequality "will make Unilever a better, stronger business", and pushed for "collective action" in addressing widening social divides.

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first mall-wide activation
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Local artists get a leg up from retail brands to produce offbeat installations and merchandise.

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver ...

Despite its market influence, the silver generation continues to be overlooked by many brands fixated on a younger image. But in this lesson, you'll hear about brand-positive approaches to engaging seniors.