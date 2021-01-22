Cannes Lions announces jury presidents

Cannes Lions has finalised its list of jury presidents for the awards in June.

The list includes the presidents originally appointed for last year's awards, plus three new ones: Bozoma Saint John of Netflix, Merlee Jayme of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen and Geoff Northcott of AKQA.

The group includes 16 female presidents, marking the highest female representation in the festival's history at 57%.

The juries will be awarding Lions for 2020 and 2021, which is "no small job but one that will provide a crucial reflection and insight into the industry’s recent unprecedented journey", Philip Thomas, chairman of the festival, said in a release.

Cannes Lions is scheduled to take place from 21 through 25 June, and the organisers are currently saying it will be an in-person event.

“From our conversations with the jury presidents, we know that there is a shared hope that the judging will take place physically at the festival in June," said Simon Cook, Lions managing director. "In the event that this becomes impossible, we have created a remote judging experience—successfully used at our regional awards—that’s as close to the physical judging as we can make it. It’s a crucial part of all of our Lions awards; a human experience but also a rigorous and robust process.”

The 2021 Jury presidents are as follows.

Communication Track

Titanium Lions: Susan Credle , Global Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Global

, Global Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Global Design Lions: Pum Lefebure , Chief Creative Officer, Design Army, USA

, Chief Creative Officer, Design Army, USA Film Lions: Richard Brim , Chief Creative Officer, adam&eveDDB, UK

, Chief Creative Officer, adam&eveDDB, UK Mobile Lions: Andrew Keller , VP, Global Creative Director, Facebook, Global

, VP, Global Creative Director, Facebook, Global Outdoor Lions: Luiz Sanches , Chairman, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, AlmapBBDO, Brazil

, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, AlmapBBDO, Brazil Print & Publishing Lions: Liz Taylor , Global Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnett / Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Publicis Communications NA, Global

, Global Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnett / Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Publicis Communications NA, Global Radio & Audio Lions: Merlee Jayme, Global President Dentsu Mcgarrybowen/Chairmom Dentsu Jayme Syfu, Global

Craft Track

Digital Craft Lions: Jax Ostle-Evans , Managing Director, Stink Studios, UK

, Managing Director, Stink Studios, UK Film Craft Lions: Kerstin Emhoff , President, PRETTYBIRD, USA

, President, PRETTYBIRD, USA Industry Craft Lions: Jayanta Jenkins, EVP, Head of Marketing, Disney+, Global

Entertainment Track

Entertainment Lions: Jae Goodman , CEO, Observatory (A Stagwell and CAA Company), Global

, CEO, Observatory (A Stagwell and CAA Company), Global Entertainment Lions for Music: Wyclef Jean , President and Chief Strategy Officer, Carnival World Music Group, USA

, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Carnival World Music Group, USA Entertainment Lions for Sport: Ben Hartman, Chief Client Officer, International, Octagon, Global

Experience Track

Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Vicki Maguire , Chief Creative Officer, Havas, UK

, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, UK Creative Business Transformation Lions: Geoff Northcutt , Global Chief Experience Officer & Managing Partner, EMEA, AKQA, Global

, Global Chief Experience Officer & Managing Partner, EMEA, AKQA, Global Creative eCommerce Lions: Tiffany Rolfe, Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, Global

Good Track

Glass - The Lion for Change: Bozoma Saint John , Global Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix, Global

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix, Global Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Eduardo Maruri, VP Global Creative Board & President/CEO Europe, Grey Worldwide, Global

Health Track

Health & Wellness Lions: Tom Richards , Global Chief Creative Officer, 21GRAMS, Global

, Global Chief Creative Officer, 21GRAMS, Global Pharma Lions: Anne de Schweinitz, Global Managing Director, Healthcare, FleishmanHillard, Global

Innovation Track

Innovation Lions: Claudia Cristovao, Head of Google Brand Studio, APAC, Google, APAC

Impact Track

Creative Effectiveness Lions: Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard NA, USA

Reach Track