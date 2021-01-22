Cannes Lions announces jury presidents

Cannes Lions has finalised its list of jury presidents for the awards in June.
The list includes the presidents originally appointed for last year's awards, plus three new ones: Bozoma Saint John of Netflix, Merlee Jayme of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen and Geoff Northcott of AKQA.
The group includes 16 female presidents, marking the highest female representation in the festival's history at 57%.
The juries will be awarding Lions for 2020 and 2021, which is "no small job but one that will provide a crucial reflection and insight into the industry’s recent unprecedented journey", Philip Thomas, chairman of the festival, said in a release.
Cannes Lions is scheduled to take place from 21 through 25 June, and the organisers are currently saying it will be an in-person event.
“From our conversations with the jury presidents, we know that there is a shared hope that the judging will take place physically at the festival in June," said Simon Cook, Lions managing director. "In the event that this becomes impossible, we have created a remote judging experience—successfully used at our regional awards—that’s as close to the physical judging as we can make it. It’s a crucial part of all of our Lions awards; a human experience but also a rigorous and robust process.”
The 2021 Jury presidents are as follows.
Communication Track
- Titanium Lions: Susan Credle, Global Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Global
- Design Lions: Pum Lefebure, Chief Creative Officer, Design Army, USA
- Film Lions: Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer, adam&eveDDB, UK
- Mobile Lions: Andrew Keller, VP, Global Creative Director, Facebook, Global
- Outdoor Lions: Luiz Sanches, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, AlmapBBDO, Brazil
- Print & Publishing Lions: Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnett / Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Publicis Communications NA, Global
- Radio & Audio Lions: Merlee Jayme, Global President Dentsu Mcgarrybowen/Chairmom Dentsu Jayme Syfu, Global
Craft Track
- Digital Craft Lions: Jax Ostle-Evans, Managing Director, Stink Studios, UK
- Film Craft Lions: Kerstin Emhoff, President, PRETTYBIRD, USA
- Industry Craft Lions: Jayanta Jenkins, EVP, Head of Marketing, Disney+, Global
Entertainment Track
- Entertainment Lions: Jae Goodman, CEO, Observatory (A Stagwell and CAA Company), Global
- Entertainment Lions for Music: Wyclef Jean, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Carnival World Music Group, USA
- Entertainment Lions for Sport: Ben Hartman, Chief Client Officer, International, Octagon, Global
Experience Track
- Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, UK
- Creative Business Transformation Lions: Geoff Northcutt, Global Chief Experience Officer & Managing Partner, EMEA, AKQA, Global
- Creative eCommerce Lions: Tiffany Rolfe, Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, Global
Good Track
- Glass - The Lion for Change: Bozoma Saint John, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix, Global
- Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Eduardo Maruri, VP Global Creative Board & President/CEO Europe, Grey Worldwide, Global
Health Track
- Health & Wellness Lions: Tom Richards, Global Chief Creative Officer, 21GRAMS, Global
- Pharma Lions: Anne de Schweinitz, Global Managing Director, Healthcare, FleishmanHillard, Global
Innovation Track
- Innovation Lions: Claudia Cristovao, Head of Google Brand Studio, APAC, Google, APAC
Impact Track
- Creative Effectiveness Lions: Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard NA, USA
Reach Track
- Creative Data Lions: Maurice Riley, Chief Data Officer, Digitas, Australia & New Zealand
- Creative Strategy Lions: Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Global
- Direct Lions: Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Asia
- Media Lions: Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD, Global
- PR Lions: Gail Heimann, President & CEO, Weber Shandwick, Global
- Social & Influencer Lions: Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Global