Marketing Opinions
Melissa Chapman
1 day ago

Can brands BeReal?

To get the most out of social, brands need to listen as much as they speak.

(Photo: Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

BeReal is a rising counterculture force in social media.

It has a radically different proposition from the traditional social platforms. It asks users to post unfiltered photos of themselves once a day–at a time randomly selected by the app.

The result is tightly woven groups of friends sharing more authentic versions of themselves–the daily realities, as opposed to a hyper-filtered version of reality.

This experience juxtaposes itself against that of the incumbent social media behemoths–where sponsored content and opaque algorithms divine what appears on a feed. It can feel like the interests of brands and users are at odds in environments designed to hold attention hostage.

This rejection of the traditional social media experience is attracting users and investors alike. The app recently hit 10 million active daily users, and its latest funding round values each user at US$100, which is twice as much as Pinterest.

Part of what makes BeReal’s audience so valuable is the fact it is hugely popular with Gen Z. It allows these users to form genuine connections with friends and family, forming tight-knit communities fused together by authenticity. 

Liberated from the pressure of perfection, BeReal is attracting users at a rapid pace. But a rejection of the values of traditional social media platforms is not a rejection of the presence of brands on social.

In fact, it is an opportunity to understand what social really means.

The rules of engagement

Gen Z has different preferences and values to its predecessors. These values are forcing brands to make their content work harder. And in the long run this is a good thing.

Social isn’t a linear experience. The traditional narrative arc communicated by brands doesn’t make the most of the free-roam nature of people on digital platforms. Tactical activations offer diminishing returns, and bombastic broadcast messaging is skipped.

Successful engagement on social media requires much more than just throwing some money behind a sponsored video. Social media is a forum. It is a place for discourse–not just a billboard. Appearing twice a year and repeating propositional rhetoric isn’t effective. To get the most out of social, brands need to listen as much as they speak.

And by listening, you can learn. Brands can understand, adapt and tailor their content to match the bespoke values of each online community to ensure they resonate effectively.

Brands need to think like publishers. Social-first publishers live at the coal face of culture–shaping and reflecting attitudinal and behavioural shifts. No research study or insight solution can deliver the living and breathing reality of audiences more clearly.

Social is where the modern customer journey begins and ends. It isn’t just a storefront–it is a cinema for your brand story. And so, it needs to be central to the brand experience, not an afterthought.

Authenticity should be table stakes

BeReal is attracting users and headlines in equal measure. But it’s important to remember that just because one app is rising, it does not necessitate others fading. Audiences are spending more and more time on social. There is a huge appetite for content and connection, which can be served in different ways by different platforms. 

TikTok growth hasn't slowed. BeReal isn't the newest kid on the block stealing lunch money, it's another kid in an ever-growing population on the block.

It's true that the authentic nature of the platform speaks to the appeal for authenticity to these audiences. But authenticity has always been the name of the game on social.

Brands can succeed only when they understand the unique cadence of communities and create content which is tailored to the individual preferences of these spaces.

BeReal is different. But it hasn’t changed the rules. It’s just made brands realise where they have been going wrong.

Melissa Chapman is co-chief executive of Jungle Creations and The Wild Agency.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

2 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

3 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

4 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

5 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

6 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

7 Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

8 PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

9 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

Related Articles

Boost brand engagement on social media: Webinar
Digital
Aug 12, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Boost brand engagement on social media: Webinar

Drive relevant, real-time and responsive action on social media
Analysis
Aug 21, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Drive relevant, real-time and responsive action on ...

Huawei localises brand engagement with Media Prima Television Networks
Advertising
Nov 24, 2015
Gabey Goh

Huawei localises brand engagement with Media Prima ...

7-Eleven uses LBS and social media to boost brand engagement for City Cafe
Digital
Sep 19, 2011
Benjamin Li

7-Eleven uses LBS and social media to boost brand ...

Just Published

'Love at first sight': Why Australia's Two Bulls is Dept's first acquisition in APAC
Digital
6 hours ago
Shawn Lim

'Love at first sight': Why Australia's Two Bulls is ...

The acquisition is Dept’s first in APAC after announcing ambitious expansion plans in the region.

Modern tech is key to enriching social-media platforms
Digital
7 hours ago
Ying Feng

Modern tech is key to enriching social-media platforms

The VP of Bigo on enhancing virtual immersion, safety, and community-building by way of new tech.

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting
Advertising
7 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Beyond being just another social-media buzzword, ‘quiet quitting’ is having a real impact across adland. We ask industry leaders in the region how they are responding.

Clemenger BBDO unites Melbourne and Sydney agencies under new CEO Dani Bassil
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Clemenger BBDO unites Melbourne and Sydney agencies ...

She was previously CEO of Digitas UK, but returns to lead a united Clemenger BBDO Australia as Melbourne CEO Jim Gall resigns.