brand engagement
1 day ago
Can brands BeReal?
To get the most out of social, brands need to listen as much as they speak.
Aug 21, 2014
Drive relevant, real-time and responsive action on social media
Social media and media that has been socialised have changed the dynamics for how brands present their face to the world. Easy enough to point out but how do we tackle the issue on a daily basis? Luckily there is some advice on this, and in this case it’s actually free.
Aug 12, 2014
Boost brand engagement on social media: Webinar
Storytelling might be vital in traditional, linear media, but to drive engagement on social channels, brands might want to think about adding conversationalists to the team.
