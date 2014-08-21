brand engagement

Can brands BeReal?
1 day ago
Melissa Chapman

Can brands BeReal?

To get the most out of social, brands need to listen as much as they speak.

Drive relevant, real-time and responsive action on social media
Aug 21, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Drive relevant, real-time and responsive action on social media

Social media and media that has been socialised have changed the dynamics for how brands present their face to the world. Easy enough to point out but how do we tackle the issue on a daily basis? Luckily there is some advice on this, and in this case it’s actually free.

Boost brand engagement on social media: Webinar
Aug 12, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Boost brand engagement on social media: Webinar

Storytelling might be vital in traditional, linear media, but to drive engagement on social channels, brands might want to think about adding conversationalists to the team.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

2 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

3 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

4 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

5 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

6 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

7 Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

8 PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

9 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022