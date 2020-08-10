Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners

The winners of the 2020 edition of the Campaign India Digital Crest Awards have been announced.

With a tally of seven Gold, three Silver and two Bronze, Affle India took home the entrant of the year accolade. Five of the Gold wins came for 'Powering The Beauty Within' for Zivame while two were for Meesho App's 'When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles'.

WATConsult finished second with two Gold and a Bronze. The Gold wins were for SBI Life's 'Real life Real Stories ft. Suyash Jadhav' and 'The Live & Cheesy Website'.

Team Pumpkin also bagged Gold for '100% Indian' for B Natural Fruit Beverages. The agency's metal tally also consisted of two Silver and a Bronze.

Born Group won a Gold and two Silvers. The Gold win was for 'Love Bonito E-commerce Implementation'.

Fulcro's metal tally consisted of a Gold, Silver and Bronze each. The Gold came for UPI PaySafeIndia's 'How NPCI used social media to change the way India pays forever'.

Whirlwind also bagged Gold, Silver and Bronze each. Its Gold win was for Bridgestone's 'How a Data Driven Campaign Helped Bridgestone Achieve a 2023% ROI'.

FCB Interface, SoCheers and Thinkstr won a Gold and Bronze each respectively. FCB's Gold win was for Mahindra Corporate's 'The Hardest Worker'.

SoCheers' win was for Amazon Prime Video's 'Inside Edge half and half'.

Thinkstr bagged Gold for 'Chabatey Raho' for Dabur Red.

Auburn Digital Solutions (Organ Donation - Edelweiss Tokio), BC Webwise (Hauslon Ki Udaan - HFDC Ergo), Dora Digs (#DiwalikaSafar - Samsonite), Happy Making Films (Stories of MG - Morris Garages India), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Keya 2.0), Schbang (Fevicol's #MyFevicolAd UGC Campaign), Tally (champions of growth), Zenith (Leveraging relevant data signals to identify 200 use cases and drive better ROI - Ask Nestle) also won Gold.

WINNERS (by category)

Entry Category Advergaming Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Company Jolly Rancher- Super Pop Jolly Rancher Silver Entry Category Apps - Mobile Apps Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Reliance Nippon Life Insurance RNLIC ERA app RNLIC ERA app Silver Entry Category Augmented Reality Entrant Company Title Brand Winner 22 FeetTribal BYOB| Build your own beat Kingfisher Bronze Entry Category Best use of digital personal assistant Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Hashtag Orange Advertising Snickers Exam Campaign Snickers Bronze Kotak Mahindra Bank KEYA 2.0 Kotak Mahindra Bank Gold Entry Category Content Community Entrant Company Title Brand Winner The Better India MG Changemakers S2 The Better India & MG Motor India Bronze Entry Category Digital Craft - Art Direction/Communication in digital Design Entrant Company Title Brand Winner SoCheers The Brooklyn Creamery | I See Ice-cream Everywhere The Brooklyn Creamery Bronze SoCheers Amazon Prime Original | Inside Edge 2 - The Game Beyond The Game Amazon Prime Video Gold Entry Category Digital Craft - Best Use of Design and Navigation Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Team Pumpkin APL Apollo World APL Apollo Silver Entry Category Digital Craft - Best use of Interaction Design in Online or Mobile Apps Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Bronze Entry Category Digital Craft - Best Writing Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Thinkstr Chabatey Raho Dabur Red Bronze Entry Category Digital Strategy Entrant Company Title Brand Winner FCB Interface Hardest Worker Mahindra and Mahindra Bronze WATConsult Idea Chor MX Player Bronze Kinnect Add An Ad HDFC Bank Silver Entry Category Display Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Silver Entry Category e-Commerce Omni-channel strategy Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold Entry Category Experiential Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Aditya Birla Capital Interact With the Future Aditya Birla Capital Silver Entry Category Format Innovation Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Silver 22FeetTribalWorldWide Love For Jawaan Mahindra Rise Silver Entry Category Innovation in e-commerce Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Flipkart Flipkart X Google - OK Flipkart, Deliver exponential results Google Assistant Silver Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold Entry Category Insight-led programmatic buying Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Affle When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles Meesho Gold Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold Entry Category Integrated Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Fulcro UPIChalega - How NPCI changed the way India pays, forever UPI Bronze ITW Consulting OPPO Billion Beats OPPO Silver Tally Champions of Growth Tally Gold Entry Category Long-term Strategy Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Kinnect Asian Paints Digital Strategy Asian Paints SIlver Team Pumpkin 100% Indian B Natural Fruit Beverages Gold Entry Category Loyalty Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Bronze Happy Making Films Stories of MG Morris Garages India Gold Entry Category Media innovation Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Bronze Affle When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles Meesho Bronze PHD Media ŠKODA Auto PEACE OF MIND Campaign SKODA AUTO India Silver Entry Category Mobile - Integrated Entrant Company Title Brand Winner mCanvas HDFC Life - Sabse Pehle Life Insurance HDFC Life Silver Entry Category Mobile - Display Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Bronze Affle When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles Meesho Gold Entry Category Mobile - Integrated Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Hashtag Orange Advertising Snickers Exam Campaign Snickers Silver Entry Category Online Commerce Campaign - Customer acquisition Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Digidarts Marketing Utilized Machine Learning & Real Time Data to acquire 80% Female Resellers via UACs (Google Ads) Meesho App Bronze Entry Category Online Commerce Campaign - Customer engagement Entrant Company Title Brand Winner BORN Group Tetley E-commerce Implementation TATA Tetley(Food and Beverage) Silver Entry Category Online Commerce Campaign - Customer retention Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Digidarts Marketing Utilized Exclusive Google App Beta to Rengage Resellers for 3x ROI Meesho App Bronze Entry Category Online marketing Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Team Pumpkin Stay Strong Moms by ITC Sunfeast Moms Magic Sunfeast Moms Magic Bronze BC WEB WISE Hauslon Ki Udaan by HFDC ERGO HDFC ERGO Gold Entry Category Online Video - Short form (180 seconds or less) Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Fulcro How Kotak Mahindra used online native videos to build the brand Kotak Prime Silver Thinkstr Chabatey Raho Dabur Red Gold WATConsult SBI Life - Real life Real Stories ft. Suyash jadhav SBI Life Insurance Gold Entry Category Online Video - Long form (Over 180 seconds) Entrant Company Title Brand Winner The Better India MG Changemakers S2 MG Changemakers S2 Silver Dora Digs #DiwalikaSafar Samsonite Gold Entry Category Real time advertising Entrant Company Title Brand Winner club mahindra #21DaysOfFamilyMoments Club Mahindra Bronze Team Pumpkin Stay Strong Moms by ITC Sunfeast Moms Magic Sunfeast Moms Magic Silver Entry Category Search - SEO/Paid search Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Whirlwind How Bridgestone Achieved a 2023% ROI with an Innovative Proximity-Based SEM Strategy Bridgestone Bronze Whirlwind How an Advanced SEO Strategy Helped MoneyTap Cross Rs 500+ Crore in Loan Disbursement Money Tap Silver Entry Category Showcase Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Hashtag Orange Advertising Snickers Exam Campaign Snickers Silver Entry Category Social Cause - Social cause supported by a corporate/brand Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Online Reputation Management Fight The Fake Adani Foundation Silver Auburn Digital Solutions Organ Donation Edelweiss Tokio Gold FCBInterface The Hardest Worker Mahindra Corporate Gold Entry Category Use of Data - For CRM Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Affle When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles Meesho Silver Whirlwind How a Data Driven Campaign Helped Bridgestone Achieve a 2023% ROI Bridgestone Gold Entry Category Use of Data - For New Business Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Affle You Wanna Do It, Just DUNZO It Dunzo Silver Zenith Leveraging relevant data signals to identify 200 use cases and drive better ROI for Ask Nestle! Ask Nestle Gold Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold Entry Category Use of social media in a campaign Entrant Company Title Brand Winner Chimp&z Worldwide LLP #TumseHumareTaarJudeHai (World TV Day Campaign) Tata Sky Bronze Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Silver Fulcro UPI PaySafeIndia - How NPCI used social media to change the way India pays forever UPI Gold Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold Entry Category Viral marketing campaign Entrant Company Title Brand Winner 22FeetTribalWorldWide Love For Jawaan Mahindra Rise Bronze Social Beat Hands Up To Help Murugappa Group Silver Schbang Fevicol's #MyFevicolAd UGC Campaign Fevicol Gold Entry Category Website - Campaigns Entrant Company Title Brand Winner BORN Group Love Bonito E-commerce Implementation Love Bonito(Fashion & Apparel) Gold Entry Category Wesbite - Campaigns Entrant Company Title Brand Winner BORN Group Mondelez E-commerce Implementation Mondelez India(Cadbury Gifting) Silver WATConsult The Live & Cheesy Website The Live & Cheesy Website Gold Agency of the Year Affle Client of the Year Zivame

