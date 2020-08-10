Advertising Digital News
Campaign India Team
Aug 11, 2020

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners

Affle and Zivame take top honours.

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners
The winners of the 2020 edition of the Campaign India Digital Crest Awards have been announced.
 
With a tally of seven Gold, three Silver and two Bronze, Affle India took home the entrant of the year accolade. Five of the Gold wins came for 'Powering The Beauty Within' for Zivame while two were for Meesho App's 'When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles'.
 
WATConsult finished second with two Gold and a Bronze. The Gold wins were for SBI Life's 'Real life Real Stories ft. Suyash Jadhav' and 'The Live & Cheesy Website'.
 
Team Pumpkin also bagged Gold for '100% Indian' for B Natural Fruit Beverages. The agency's metal tally also consisted of two Silver and a Bronze.
 
Born Group won a Gold and two Silvers. The Gold win was for  'Love Bonito E-commerce Implementation'.
 
Fulcro's metal tally consisted of a Gold, Silver and Bronze each. The Gold came for UPI PaySafeIndia's 'How NPCI used social media to change the way India pays forever'.
Whirlwind also bagged Gold, Silver and Bronze each. Its Gold win was for Bridgestone's 'How a Data Driven Campaign Helped Bridgestone Achieve a 2023% ROI'. 
 
FCB Interface, SoCheers and Thinkstr won a Gold and Bronze each respectively. FCB's Gold win was for Mahindra Corporate's 'The Hardest Worker'. 
 
SoCheers' win was for Amazon Prime Video's 'Inside Edge half and half'. 
 
Thinkstr bagged Gold for 'Chabatey Raho' for Dabur Red.
 
Auburn Digital Solutions (Organ Donation - Edelweiss Tokio), BC Webwise (Hauslon Ki Udaan - HFDC Ergo), Dora Digs (#DiwalikaSafar - Samsonite), Happy Making Films (Stories of MG - Morris Garages India), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Keya 2.0), Schbang (Fevicol's #MyFevicolAd UGC Campaign), Tally (champions of growth), Zenith (Leveraging relevant data signals to identify 200 use cases and drive better ROI - Ask Nestle) also won Gold.
 
WINNERS (by category)
 
 
       
Entry Category Advergaming    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Company Jolly Rancher- Super Pop Jolly Rancher Silver
       
Entry Category Apps - Mobile Apps    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance RNLIC ERA app RNLIC ERA app Silver
       
       
Entry Category Augmented Reality    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
22 FeetTribal BYOB| Build your own beat Kingfisher Bronze
       
       
Entry Category Best use of digital personal assistant    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Hashtag Orange Advertising Snickers Exam Campaign Snickers Bronze
Kotak Mahindra Bank KEYA 2.0 Kotak Mahindra Bank Gold
       
       
Entry Category Content Community    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
The Better India MG Changemakers S2 The Better India & MG Motor India Bronze
       
       
Entry Category Digital Craft - Art Direction/Communication in digital Design    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
SoCheers The Brooklyn Creamery | I See Ice-cream Everywhere The Brooklyn Creamery Bronze
SoCheers Amazon Prime Original | Inside Edge 2 - The Game Beyond The Game Amazon Prime Video Gold
       
       
Entry Category Digital Craft - Best Use of Design and Navigation    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Team Pumpkin APL Apollo World APL Apollo Silver
       
       
Entry Category Digital Craft - Best use of Interaction Design in Online or Mobile Apps    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Bronze
       
       
Entry Category Digital Craft - Best Writing    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Thinkstr Chabatey Raho Dabur Red Bronze
       
       
Entry Category Digital Strategy    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
FCB Interface Hardest Worker Mahindra and Mahindra Bronze
WATConsult Idea Chor MX Player Bronze
Kinnect Add An Ad HDFC Bank Silver
       
       
Entry Category Display    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Silver
       
       
Entry Category e-Commerce Omni-channel strategy    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold
       
       
Entry Category Experiential    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Aditya Birla Capital Interact With the Future Aditya Birla Capital Silver
       
       
Entry Category Format Innovation    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Silver
22FeetTribalWorldWide Love For Jawaan Mahindra Rise Silver
       
       
Entry Category Innovation in e-commerce    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Flipkart Flipkart X Google - OK Flipkart, Deliver exponential results Google Assistant Silver
Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold
       
       
Entry Category Insight-led programmatic buying    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Affle When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles Meesho Gold
Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold
       
       
Entry Category Integrated    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Fulcro UPIChalega - How NPCI changed the way India pays, forever UPI Bronze
ITW Consulting OPPO Billion Beats OPPO Silver
Tally Champions of Growth Tally Gold
       
       
Entry Category Long-term Strategy    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Kinnect Asian Paints Digital Strategy Asian Paints SIlver
Team Pumpkin 100% Indian B Natural Fruit Beverages Gold
       
       
Entry Category Loyalty    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Bronze
Happy Making Films Stories of MG Morris Garages India Gold
       
       
Entry Category Media innovation    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Bronze
Affle When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles Meesho Bronze
PHD Media ŠKODA Auto PEACE OF MIND Campaign SKODA AUTO India Silver
       
       
Entry Category Mobile - Integrated    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
mCanvas HDFC Life - Sabse Pehle Life Insurance HDFC Life Silver
       
       
Entry Category Mobile - Display    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Bronze
Affle When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles Meesho Gold
       
       
Entry Category Mobile - Integrated    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Hashtag Orange Advertising Snickers Exam Campaign Snickers Silver
       
       
Entry Category Online Commerce Campaign - Customer acquisition    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Digidarts Marketing Utilized Machine Learning & Real Time Data to acquire 80% Female Resellers via UACs (Google Ads) Meesho App Bronze
       
       
Entry Category Online Commerce Campaign - Customer engagement    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
BORN Group Tetley E-commerce Implementation TATA Tetley(Food and Beverage) Silver
       
       
Entry Category Online Commerce Campaign - Customer retention    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Digidarts Marketing Utilized Exclusive Google App Beta to Rengage Resellers for 3x ROI Meesho App Bronze
       
       
Entry Category Online marketing    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Team Pumpkin Stay Strong Moms by ITC Sunfeast Moms Magic Sunfeast Moms Magic Bronze
BC WEB WISE Hauslon Ki Udaan by HFDC ERGO HDFC ERGO Gold
       
       
Entry Category Online Video - Short form (180 seconds or less)    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Fulcro How Kotak Mahindra used online native videos to build the brand Kotak Prime Silver
Thinkstr Chabatey Raho Dabur Red Gold
WATConsult SBI Life - Real life Real Stories ft. Suyash jadhav SBI Life Insurance Gold
       
       
Entry Category Online Video - Long form (Over 180 seconds)    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
The Better India MG Changemakers S2 MG Changemakers S2 Silver
Dora Digs #DiwalikaSafar Samsonite Gold
       
       
Entry Category Real time advertising    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
club mahindra #21DaysOfFamilyMoments Club Mahindra Bronze
Team Pumpkin Stay Strong Moms by ITC Sunfeast Moms Magic Sunfeast Moms Magic Silver
       
       
Entry Category Search - SEO/Paid search    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Whirlwind How Bridgestone Achieved a 2023% ROI with an Innovative Proximity-Based SEM Strategy Bridgestone Bronze
Whirlwind How an Advanced SEO Strategy Helped MoneyTap Cross Rs 500+ Crore in Loan Disbursement Money Tap Silver
       
       
Entry Category Showcase    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Hashtag Orange Advertising Snickers Exam Campaign Snickers Silver
       
       
Entry Category Social Cause - Social cause supported by a corporate/brand    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Online Reputation Management Fight The Fake Adani Foundation Silver
Auburn Digital Solutions Organ Donation Edelweiss Tokio Gold
FCBInterface The Hardest Worker Mahindra Corporate Gold
       
Entry Category Use of Data - For CRM    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Affle When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles Meesho Silver
Whirlwind How a Data Driven Campaign Helped Bridgestone Achieve a 2023% ROI Bridgestone Gold
       
       
Entry Category Use of Data - For New Business    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Affle You Wanna Do It, Just DUNZO It Dunzo Silver
Zenith Leveraging relevant data signals to identify 200 use cases and drive better ROI for Ask Nestle! Ask Nestle Gold
Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold
       
       
Entry Category Use of social media in a campaign    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
Chimp&z Worldwide LLP #TumseHumareTaarJudeHai (World TV Day Campaign) Tata Sky Bronze
Aditya Birla Capital Interact with the Future Aditya Birla Capital Silver
Fulcro UPI PaySafeIndia - How NPCI used social media to change the way India pays forever UPI Gold
Affle Powering The Beauty Within Zivame Gold
       
       
Entry Category Viral marketing campaign    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
22FeetTribalWorldWide Love For Jawaan Mahindra Rise Bronze
Social Beat Hands Up To Help Murugappa Group Silver
Schbang Fevicol's #MyFevicolAd UGC Campaign Fevicol Gold
       
       
Entry Category Website - Campaigns    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
BORN Group Love Bonito E-commerce Implementation Love Bonito(Fashion & Apparel) Gold
       
       
Entry Category Wesbite - Campaigns    
Entrant Company Title Brand Winner
BORN Group Mondelez E-commerce Implementation Mondelez India(Cadbury Gifting) Silver
WATConsult The Live & Cheesy Website The Live & Cheesy Website Gold
       
Agency of the Year Affle    
       
Client of the Year Zivame    
 
AGENCY OF THE YEAR TALLY
 
Entrant Gold Silver Bronze Total
Affle 7 3 2 180
Aditya Birla Capital   3 3 45
Team Pumpkin 1 2 1 45
WATConsult 2   1 45
Born Group 1 2   40
Fulcro 1 1 1 35
Whirlwind 1 1 1 35
FCB Interface 1   1 25
Hashtag Orange   2 1 25
SoCheers 1   1 25
Thinkstr 1   1 25
22Feet Tribal WW   1 2 20
Auburn Digital Solutions 1     20
BC Webwise 1     20
Dora Digs 1     20
Happy Making Films 1     20
Kinnect   2   20
Kotak Mahindra Bank 1     20
Schbang 1     20
Tally 1     20
Zenith 1     20
The Better India   1 1 15
Digidarts     2 10
Flipkart   1   10
Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Co.   1   10
ITW Consulting   1   10
mCanvas   1   10
Online Reputation Management   1   10
PHD Media   1   10
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance   1   10
Social Beat   1   10
Chimp&z     1 5
Club Mahindra     1 5
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Affle acquires Singapore-based mobile ad tech firm Appnext
Digital
Jun 9, 2020
Campaign India Team

Affle acquires Singapore-based mobile ad tech firm ...

Agency Report Card 2019: Zenith
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Zenith

Zenith gets a bigger seat at Publicis Groupe table
Advertising
Apr 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Zenith gets a bigger seat at Publicis Groupe table

O2O: India's Affle acquires Singapore-based Shoffr
Advertising
Mar 13, 2019
Staff Reporters

O2O: India's Affle acquires Singapore-based Shoffr

Just Published

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.