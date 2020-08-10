Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners

The winners of the 2020 edition of the Campaign India Digital Crest Awards have been announced.
With a tally of seven Gold, three Silver and two Bronze, Affle India took home the entrant of the year accolade. Five of the Gold wins came for 'Powering The Beauty Within' for Zivame while two were for Meesho App's 'When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles'.
WATConsult finished second with two Gold and a Bronze. The Gold wins were for SBI Life's 'Real life Real Stories ft. Suyash Jadhav' and 'The Live & Cheesy Website'.
Team Pumpkin also bagged Gold for '100% Indian' for B Natural Fruit Beverages. The agency's metal tally also consisted of two Silver and a Bronze.
Born Group won a Gold and two Silvers. The Gold win was for 'Love Bonito E-commerce Implementation'.
Fulcro's metal tally consisted of a Gold, Silver and Bronze each. The Gold came for UPI PaySafeIndia's 'How NPCI used social media to change the way India pays forever'.
Whirlwind also bagged Gold, Silver and Bronze each. Its Gold win was for Bridgestone's 'How a Data Driven Campaign Helped Bridgestone Achieve a 2023% ROI'.
FCB Interface, SoCheers and Thinkstr won a Gold and Bronze each respectively. FCB's Gold win was for Mahindra Corporate's 'The Hardest Worker'.
SoCheers' win was for Amazon Prime Video's 'Inside Edge half and half'.
Thinkstr bagged Gold for 'Chabatey Raho' for Dabur Red.
Auburn Digital Solutions (Organ Donation - Edelweiss Tokio), BC Webwise (Hauslon Ki Udaan - HFDC Ergo), Dora Digs (#DiwalikaSafar - Samsonite), Happy Making Films (Stories of MG - Morris Garages India), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Keya 2.0), Schbang (Fevicol's #MyFevicolAd UGC Campaign), Tally (champions of growth), Zenith (Leveraging relevant data signals to identify 200 use cases and drive better ROI - Ask Nestle) also won Gold.
WINNERS (by category)
|Entry Category
|Advergaming
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Company
|Jolly Rancher- Super Pop
|Jolly Rancher
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Apps - Mobile Apps
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
|RNLIC ERA app
|RNLIC ERA app
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Augmented Reality
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|22 FeetTribal
|BYOB| Build your own beat
|Kingfisher
|Bronze
|Entry Category
|Best use of digital personal assistant
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Hashtag Orange Advertising
|Snickers Exam Campaign
|Snickers
|Bronze
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|KEYA 2.0
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Content Community
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|The Better India
|MG Changemakers S2
|The Better India & MG Motor India
|Bronze
|Entry Category
|Digital Craft - Art Direction/Communication in digital Design
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|SoCheers
|The Brooklyn Creamery | I See Ice-cream Everywhere
|The Brooklyn Creamery
|Bronze
|SoCheers
|Amazon Prime Original | Inside Edge 2 - The Game Beyond The Game
|Amazon Prime Video
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Digital Craft - Best Use of Design and Navigation
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Team Pumpkin
|APL Apollo World
|APL Apollo
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Digital Craft - Best use of Interaction Design in Online or Mobile Apps
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Interact with the Future
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Bronze
|Entry Category
|Digital Craft - Best Writing
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Thinkstr
|Chabatey Raho
|Dabur Red
|Bronze
|Entry Category
|Digital Strategy
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|FCB Interface
|Hardest Worker
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Bronze
|WATConsult
|Idea Chor
|MX Player
|Bronze
|Kinnect
|Add An Ad
|HDFC Bank
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Display
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Affle
|Powering The Beauty Within
|Zivame
|Silver
|Entry Category
|e-Commerce Omni-channel strategy
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Affle
|Powering The Beauty Within
|Zivame
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Experiential
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Interact With the Future
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Format Innovation
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Interact with the Future
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Silver
|22FeetTribalWorldWide
|Love For Jawaan
|Mahindra Rise
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Innovation in e-commerce
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Flipkart
|Flipkart X Google - OK Flipkart, Deliver exponential results
|Google Assistant
|Silver
|Affle
|Powering The Beauty Within
|Zivame
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Insight-led programmatic buying
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Affle
|When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles
|Meesho
|Gold
|Affle
|Powering The Beauty Within
|Zivame
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Integrated
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Fulcro
|UPIChalega - How NPCI changed the way India pays, forever
|UPI
|Bronze
|ITW Consulting
|OPPO Billion Beats
|OPPO
|Silver
|Tally
|Champions of Growth
|Tally
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Long-term Strategy
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Kinnect
|Asian Paints Digital Strategy
|Asian Paints
|SIlver
|Team Pumpkin
|100% Indian
|B Natural Fruit Beverages
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Loyalty
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Affle
|Powering The Beauty Within
|Zivame
|Bronze
|Happy Making Films
|Stories of MG
|Morris Garages India
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Media innovation
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Interact with the Future
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Bronze
|Affle
|When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles
|Meesho
|Bronze
|PHD Media
|ŠKODA Auto PEACE OF MIND Campaign
|SKODA AUTO India
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Mobile - Integrated
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|mCanvas
|HDFC Life - Sabse Pehle Life Insurance
|HDFC Life
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Mobile - Display
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Interact with the Future
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Bronze
|Affle
|When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles
|Meesho
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Mobile - Integrated
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Hashtag Orange Advertising
|Snickers Exam Campaign
|Snickers
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Online Commerce Campaign - Customer acquisition
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Digidarts Marketing
|Utilized Machine Learning & Real Time Data to acquire 80% Female Resellers via UACs (Google Ads)
|Meesho App
|Bronze
|Entry Category
|Online Commerce Campaign - Customer engagement
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|BORN Group
|Tetley E-commerce Implementation
|TATA Tetley(Food and Beverage)
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Online Commerce Campaign - Customer retention
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Digidarts Marketing
|Utilized Exclusive Google App Beta to Rengage Resellers for 3x ROI
|Meesho App
|Bronze
|Entry Category
|Online marketing
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Team Pumpkin
|Stay Strong Moms by ITC Sunfeast Moms Magic
|Sunfeast Moms Magic
|Bronze
|BC WEB WISE
|Hauslon Ki Udaan by HFDC ERGO
|HDFC ERGO
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Online Video - Short form (180 seconds or less)
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Fulcro
|How Kotak Mahindra used online native videos to build the brand
|Kotak Prime
|Silver
|Thinkstr
|Chabatey Raho
|Dabur Red
|Gold
|WATConsult
|SBI Life - Real life Real Stories ft. Suyash jadhav
|SBI Life Insurance
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Online Video - Long form (Over 180 seconds)
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|The Better India
|MG Changemakers S2
|MG Changemakers S2
|Silver
|Dora Digs
|#DiwalikaSafar
|Samsonite
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Real time advertising
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|club mahindra
|#21DaysOfFamilyMoments
|Club Mahindra
|Bronze
|Team Pumpkin
|Stay Strong Moms by ITC Sunfeast Moms Magic
|Sunfeast Moms Magic
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Search - SEO/Paid search
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Whirlwind
|How Bridgestone Achieved a 2023% ROI with an Innovative Proximity-Based SEM Strategy
|Bridgestone
|Bronze
|Whirlwind
|How an Advanced SEO Strategy Helped MoneyTap Cross Rs 500+ Crore in Loan Disbursement
|Money Tap
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Showcase
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Hashtag Orange Advertising
|Snickers Exam Campaign
|Snickers
|Silver
|Entry Category
|Social Cause - Social cause supported by a corporate/brand
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Online Reputation Management
|Fight The Fake
|Adani Foundation
|Silver
|Auburn Digital Solutions
|Organ Donation
|Edelweiss Tokio
|Gold
|FCBInterface
|The Hardest Worker
|Mahindra Corporate
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Use of Data - For CRM
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Affle
|When Women Joined Hands To Break Social Shackles
|Meesho
|Silver
|Whirlwind
|How a Data Driven Campaign Helped Bridgestone Achieve a 2023% ROI
|Bridgestone
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Use of Data - For New Business
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Affle
|You Wanna Do It, Just DUNZO It
|Dunzo
|Silver
|Zenith
|Leveraging relevant data signals to identify 200 use cases and drive better ROI for Ask Nestle!
|Ask Nestle
|Gold
|Affle
|Powering The Beauty Within
|Zivame
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Use of social media in a campaign
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|Chimp&z Worldwide LLP
|#TumseHumareTaarJudeHai (World TV Day Campaign)
|Tata Sky
|Bronze
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Interact with the Future
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Silver
|Fulcro
|UPI PaySafeIndia - How NPCI used social media to change the way India pays forever
|UPI
|Gold
|Affle
|Powering The Beauty Within
|Zivame
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Viral marketing campaign
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|22FeetTribalWorldWide
|Love For Jawaan
|Mahindra Rise
|Bronze
|Social Beat
|Hands Up To Help
|Murugappa Group
|Silver
|Schbang
|Fevicol's #MyFevicolAd UGC Campaign
|Fevicol
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Website - Campaigns
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|BORN Group
|Love Bonito E-commerce Implementation
|Love Bonito(Fashion & Apparel)
|Gold
|Entry Category
|Wesbite - Campaigns
|Entrant Company
|Title
|Brand
|Winner
|BORN Group
|Mondelez E-commerce Implementation
|Mondelez India(Cadbury Gifting)
|Silver
|WATConsult
|The Live & Cheesy Website
|The Live & Cheesy Website
|Gold
|Agency of the Year
|Affle
|Client of the Year
|Zivame
AGENCY OF THE YEAR TALLY
|Entrant
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Affle
|7
|3
|2
|180
|Aditya Birla Capital
|3
|3
|45
|Team Pumpkin
|1
|2
|1
|45
|WATConsult
|2
|1
|45
|Born Group
|1
|2
|40
|Fulcro
|1
|1
|1
|35
|Whirlwind
|1
|1
|1
|35
|FCB Interface
|1
|1
|25
|Hashtag Orange
|2
|1
|25
|SoCheers
|1
|1
|25
|Thinkstr
|1
|1
|25
|22Feet Tribal WW
|1
|2
|20
|Auburn Digital Solutions
|1
|20
|BC Webwise
|1
|20
|Dora Digs
|1
|20
|Happy Making Films
|1
|20
|Kinnect
|2
|20
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1
|20
|Schbang
|1
|20
|Tally
|1
|20
|Zenith
|1
|20
|The Better India
|1
|1
|15
|Digidarts
|2
|10
|Flipkart
|1
|10
|Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Co.
|1
|10
|ITW Consulting
|1
|10
|mCanvas
|1
|10
|Online Reputation Management
|1
|10
|PHD Media
|1
|10
|Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
|1
|10
|Social Beat
|1
|10
|Chimp&z
|1
|5
|Club Mahindra
|1
|5