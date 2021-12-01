Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Campaign asks: What business practices should we investigate in 2022?

We want your suggestions on topics that would be helpful for us to delve into next year, as well as business or people practices that warrant exploration.

Have you witnessed unethical business or people practices in the Asia-Pacific marcomms industry that haven't been investigated? Are there commonplace processes that make your job more difficult than it needs to be? Do you know of pioneering approaches to business operations that haven't been spotlighted? What are the biggest business challenges you foresee for 2022?

Campaign Asia-Pacific is currently in the process of refining its 2022 editorial calendar, and we want to provide an avenue for those working in advertising, communications, marketing, media and technology to suggest practices and topics that warrant investigation.

Whether its budget squeezing, bribery, unethical approaches to data, murky adtech practices, a talent/skills deficit, difficult or bullying clients, unfair pitch processes, discrimination, or sexual harassment—we want to hear from you about the specific topics it would be helpful for Campaign to delve into. This will help us to fulfil our mission to elevating the standards of the industry in APAC as well as helping the industry navigate the challenges ahead.

Please fill in the survey below by Wednesday, December 8. It is completely anonymous, unless you choose to share your email with us so we can contact to learn more about your perspective.

 
