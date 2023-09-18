News Marketing
Lecia Bushak
23 hours ago

‘Budget Ozempic’: New TikTok trend of using laxatives for weight loss

Videos on TikTok touting laxatives like Miralax as weight loss agents and "budget" options for diabetes drug Ozempic are contributing to a wider shortage of these drugs.

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

With popular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy costing up to $900 a month, many consumers are searching far and wide for cheaper alternatives. But those searches are apparently contributing to a shortage of laxatives like Miralax and Glycolax, touted by TikTokers as alternative tools for weight loss.

The increased demand for polyethylene glycol 3350, the generic name for Miralax, has led to empty pharmacy shelves and shortages, gastroenterologists told The Wall Street Journal. Searches for the drugs have tripled on Amazon in the last year — and the buyers are increasingly young adults.

This is evident on #GutTok, a corner of TikTok concerned mostly with gut health, covering everything from inflammatory bowel syndrome to probiotics. Even a cursory search of #GutTok reveals countless videos about Miralax and other laxatives used to treat constipation, bloating and more.

This is evident on #GutTok, a corner of TikTok concerned mostly with gut health, covering everything from inflammatory bowel syndrome to probiotics. Even a cursory search of #GutTok reveals countless videos about Miralax and other laxatives used to treat constipation, bloating and more.

@parisitez gotta clean the gut somehow #HolidayOREOke #foryoupage ♬ So Fresh, So Clean - Outkast

@_maddyb1_ #laxatives #gut #boyfriendgoals ♬ COMMA$ - Curtis Roach

@nessabeep if you know you know #miralax #miralaxvibes ♬ Emotions - Brenda Lee
@gutgalz #stitch with @paige all of the details you need to know about #miralax #constipation #constipationrelief #laxatives #constipated ♬ original sound - Jen MSN, RN FNP-BC (GI NP)

 

But joint searches for “Miralax” and “weight loss” on TikTok lead viewers to scores of videos linking laxatives to shedding pounds. The videos have contributed to Miralax’s extremely unofficial new nickname of “budget Ozempic.”

@im.tia.marina don’t mind my beach hair #beach #miralax #constipation #bloating #bikini #stomachissues #hotgirlstomachissues #ocmd #viral #foryou #4u #trending ♬ Supermodel - Ru Paul

@piper.14

this is a joke ��

♬ SZAS VERSE KISS ME MORE - SZA FAN PAGE!

@amandasmith2518

This girl thinks shes gonna lose weight by drinking miralax and Milk of magnesia���� 6 cap fulls in the orange juice and all!!!

♬ original sound

Not surprisingly, the “budget Ozempic” trend concerns many dieticians and medical experts. First, it might trigger disordered eating or people who have struggled with body dysmorphia.

Just as importantly, laxatives used improperly can be dangerous: They can lead to dehydration and the loss of electrolytes. Meanwhile, long-term use of laxatives can lead to nutrient malabsorption, impacting everything from kidney function to bone health, according to Healthline.

Besides, there’s no evidence that laxatives are an effective weight loss tool. While they may temporarily help shed water weight, they won’t do much in the long-term.

“The weight loss observed after using laxatives is largely due to the loss of water weight, which is temporary and not a sustainable or healthy method of weight management,” nutritionist Tony Cottenden told Healthline. Cottenden added that water weight loss doesn’t equate to fat loss, which requires a caloric deficit.

The laxative shortages aren’t entirely driven by TikTok. Experts told The Wall Street Journal that the widespread American diet — which tends to be low in fiber, and took a turn for the less-healthy during the pandemic — is partially to blame for the higher demand for laxatives. The growing population of older Americans has contributed to the deficits as well.

“It’s crazy to think that our collective bowel dysfunction problems have gotten so bad that we’re literally running out of stool softeners,” Dr. George Pavlou told The Wall Street Journal.

Source:
MM&M

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 4, 2023

3 Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 4, 2023

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

4 Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

5 Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency

6 HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

7 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

8 Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite

9 Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite

Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

10 Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

Related Articles

Brand beware: This TikTok trend is threatening food businesses
Apr 6, 2021
Diana Bradley

Brand beware: This TikTok trend is threatening food ...

Just Published

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi return to their infamous 'Munna Bhai' roles for Acko
11 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi ...

One of India's most beloved cinematic duos reunites in a series of ad films by Leo Burnett, Mumbai.

Haymarket Media Group and Green Solutions acquire Garden Connect
11 hours ago
Campaign Staff

Haymarket Media Group and Green Solutions acquire ...

Deal brings together publishing, content and marketing in the horticulture space.

S4 Capital reports US$28.7 million pre-tax loss as big tech continues to cut spend
12 hours ago
Ben Bold

S4 Capital reports US$28.7 million pre-tax loss as ...

Results also reveal around 500 job cuts.

Brainlabs eyes global expansion with new private equity investment
12 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Brainlabs eyes global expansion with new private ...

The digital agency founded in 2012 has grown by 800% since Livingbridge’s investment in 2019—including launching across Latin America and APAC.