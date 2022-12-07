Boosting business expansion with generational diversity in the workplace

This article is part of a content series on diversity, equity and inclusion for Campaign Asia-Pacific and Greater China’s Women to Watch, created in partnership with Essence.

Beyond ethnicity and gender, a form of diversity that affects us all in the workplace at every stage of our careers is age. And, just like ethnicity and gender, generational diversity is crucial to creating a more inclusive, empathetic, and productive workplace. Yolanda Gao, director of business operations, and Joy Long, management trainee, strategy, both of Essence China, discuss their perspectives on the benefits of a workforce with a diverse age range and the company’s initiatives to foster it.

China’s employed population ranges in age from under 30 to over 60, with the biggest percentage in the 30-39 (“post-80s”) and 40-49 (“post-70s”) age groups, at 27.6% and 25.1%, respectively, according to the Seventh National Population Census of China conducted in 2020. With the first group of “post-00s” graduating from university and entering the workforce this year, and the planned introduction of a delayed retirement scheme, the age disparity in China’s workforce is expected to increase.

The nuances between generations are readily observed in a workforce spanning five generations. In the past fifty years, China has transitioned from a planned economy to a market economy, from the implementation of reform and opening up to the boom of the internet economy — and each generation has been shaped by a radically changing social context.

Gao says, “Based on my personal observations, post-60s and post-70s coworkers have a stronger group consciousness and are more connected to the company; post-80s and post-90s coworkers are more concerned with personal achievement and whether their strengths are applied at work, as self-awareness gained greater importance during their formative years; and post-00s coworkers are even more self-aware and consider whether a job fits their personal interests, rather than the other way around, when job hunting.”

In addition, employees of different ages may display distinct characteristics due to their varying life stages and years of working experience. “In general, younger workers are more daring, energetic, and creative, while older employees are more collected and adept at managing conditions and assuming responsibility for their work,” Long notes.