Search
generational diversity
PROMOTED
20 hours ago
Boosting business expansion with generational diversity in the workplace
Age is, actually, more than just a number — it’s key to our individual perspectives and, harnessed correctly, generational diversity can benefit us all in the workplace. We hear from Essence China’s Yolanda Gao and Joy Long about the importance of a workforce with a diverse age range and how the company is fostering a culture of age inclusivity.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins