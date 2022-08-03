Marketing News
Campaign India Team
Aug 4, 2022

Bharti Land appoints Cherryn Dogra as CMO

Moves from Emaar India.

Bharti Land has announced the appointment of Cherryn Dogra as chief marketing officer. 
 
In her new role, she will be leading the marketing department of the brand for upcoming commercial projects in Delhi. Dogra moves from Emaar India, where she was head marketing, India leadership team. 
 
In a career spanning over 17 years, she has also worked with Showcraft, United Breweries, and Pernod Ricard India, among others. 
