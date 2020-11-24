Digital Marketing News
Staff Reporters
3 days ago

BBH app makes daily runs into dramatic tales

The agency is seeking a partner to take the idea of location-aware storytelling and run with it.

BBH app makes daily runs into dramatic tales

BBH Singapore has come up with an app that aims to entertain and motivate runners by turning their daily exercise into, for example, a dramatic spy story, an escape from zombies or a runaway-bride situation.

The agency says Running Stories casts the user as the protagonist in a story and uses real-time data to trigger an augmented audio narrative that integrates with their surroundings to keep them ‘enter-trained’ on runs.

The app is available in beta form, and BBH is inviting brands and consumers to test it out on selected routes in Singapore, with hopes of taking it global.

“We are currently looking for partners to take the app to the next level," Joakim Borgstrom, creative lead for Running Stories and global CCO at BBH, said in a release.

Narratives currently on the app include an espionage thriller ‘The Extraction’; a psychological thriller called ‘The Runner Without a Past’; and ‘Runner’s Body’, billed as "the world's first audio sitcom set inside your own body".

