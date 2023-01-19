Advertising Marketing The Work
Ban Conversion Therapy Collective "It's not therapy, it's abuse" by The & Partnership

As Britain vows new law to ban all forms of conversion therapy, short film by a collective of 21 LGBT+ charities coordinated by Stonewall, shines light on the abusive practice.

Ban Conversion Therapy Collective

The film is based on first-hand survivor testimony from the UK about the experiences of a young trans person when she isn’t accepted by her family.

It opens with her parents removing her clothes from her wardrobe and telling her she "will get better".

She faces abuse and coercion like having to remove her clothes in front of a stranger and a group of people praying around her, telling her she is sick.

The film ends with her visiting her grandparents, male-presenting and no longer herself – visibly unhappy.

It supports the legislation for a full ban on "conversion therapy" that includes trans people and protects the whole LGBT+ community.

It was directed by Zhang & Knight through Academy Films, and created by Mika Alcock and Dan Dehlavi.

Credits

Chief executive: Sarah Golding
Managing director: Gary Simmons
Executive creative director: Toby Allen
Deputy head of strategy:David Adamson
Creative: Mika Alcock
Creative: Dan Dehlavi
Head of production: Charles Crisp
Senior producer: Sam Ramsey
Senior account director: Alex Fitzsimons
Account director: Misbah Husain
PR account director: Lekha Ly
Production company: Academy Films
Director: Zhang & Knight
MD/EP: Medb Riordan
Head of production: Gemma Priggen
Producer: Lexi Kiddo
Production manager: Sorcha O'Sullivan
1st AC: Harry Coleman
2nd AC: Felix Wildey
Steadicam: Justin Theodore
Directors assistant: Nathan Laryea
Casting Director: Sue Odell
Intimacy coordinator:Tigger Blaize

 

