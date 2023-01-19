Ban Conversion Therapy Collective "It's not therapy, it's abuse" by The & Partnership

The film is based on first-hand survivor testimony from the UK about the experiences of a young trans person when she isn’t accepted by her family.

It opens with her parents removing her clothes from her wardrobe and telling her she "will get better".

She faces abuse and coercion like having to remove her clothes in front of a stranger and a group of people praying around her, telling her she is sick.

The film ends with her visiting her grandparents, male-presenting and no longer herself – visibly unhappy.

It supports the legislation for a full ban on "conversion therapy" that includes trans people and protects the whole LGBT+ community.

It was directed by Zhang & Knight through Academy Films, and created by Mika Alcock and Dan Dehlavi.



Credits