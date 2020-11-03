Australian TV measurement firm Adgile Media plots global expansion

Australian adtech firm Adgile Media has appointed Paul Evans as global CEO to lead the firm's expansion into North America and Europe.

Adgile Media offers real-time media analytics for advertisers across Australia's TV broadcasting industry. The firm's proprietary technology collects data from TV broadcasts in real-time and combines this with other first-party data to deliver insights into TV audiences, ad effectiveness and brand exposure.

The platform's APIs integrate directly with DSPs and media buying platforms to enhance bid-management systems. It struck a partnership with GroupM to offer agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker and Essence access to its platform in September.

The Australia-headquartered firm is now plotting international expansion into "key strategic markets" of North America and Europe.

Evans, who has served as a board advisor to Adgile over the last 12 months, will be tasked with leading this expansion by leveraging his international experience.

He was most recently global head of media at telco Vodafone for more than three years, where he led the company’s marketing operations strategy, including defining its media technology partnerships, establishing new verification approaches and standards, and driving the in-housing of its search, social and programmatic media capabilities.

Prior to this, he led the Emirates account in Dubai as global client director at Havas, and the Nike account for Mindshare in Shanghai. He was head of media EMEA for Xbox for more than three years, and held marketing and product roles at Kimberly-Clark, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bacardi and Nestle.

Evans has been an active member of the World Federation of Advertisers and Incorporated Society of British Advertisers during his time client-side. He is also a board advisor for creative marketing agency Brand Advance.

He said he wanted to join Adgile to help build a "truly innovative and game-changing business".

"It’s a true privilege to be part of the amazing Adgile team at this time of accelerated growth, as we deliver better TV measurement for a modern marketing era," he said.

Shaun Lohman, Adgile Media’s founder and chief innovation officer, said Evan's "understanding and passion for what matters to both brands and agencies", combined with his strategic and marketing capabilities, make him a "great choice of CEO".