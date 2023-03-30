Ashish Khanna joins Dentsu Global Services as CEO

Dentsu has announced the appointment of Ashish Khanna as global CEO, Dentsu Global Services (DGS).

In this role, he will lead the agency’s teams of over 8,500 people across the globe.

Khanna moves from Genpact, where he was COO.

He will be responsible for operationalising the networked talent capability. His mandate is to also modernise the operations of the global capability to drive sustainable impact for dentsu’s global clients and employees

He will report to Michael Komasinski, CEO, CXM, international markets.

Khanna said, “I am honoured to lead Dentsu Global Services and power growth for dentsu. The world-class DGS team represents a wonderfully diverse group of networked talent who will work with radical collaboration across Dentsu to build client-centric solutions powered by technology. I look forward to working alongside them to drive transformation, innovation, and operational excellence that will accelerate dentsu’s growth ambitions.”

With over 25 years of experience, he has also worked for companies like Genpact, Accenture, and PwC.