Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis News The Information
Gideon Spanier
Feb 5, 2023

Arthur Sadoun interview: Publicis’ ‘profound transformation’ is paying off

CEO talks to Campaign UK at Q4 results about rewarding talent and paying an average salary increase of 8% last year.

Publicis: Arthur Sadoun is “confident” about 2023 following strong revenue growth in 2021 and 2022.

Arthur Sadoun has said Publicis Groupe’s 2022 results and record bonus pool show that the company has undergone a “profound transformation” that is paying off. The French agency group has moved from

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Sign in or join our subscription tier, The Information, today.

The Information

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only articles & analysis
  • Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
Join Now

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis
Sep 15, 2022
Gideon Spanier

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

Publicis Groupe uses ‘Wishes for 2023’ film to highlight HPV-related cancer
Dec 7, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

Publicis Groupe uses ‘Wishes for 2023’ film to ...

Arthur Sadoun on staff bonuses, the metaverse and Cannes
Feb 6, 2022
Gideon Spanier

Arthur Sadoun on staff bonuses, the metaverse and ...

Arthur Sadoun on growing again, talent, pitches and BBH shake-up
Oct 15, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Arthur Sadoun on growing again, talent, pitches and ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.