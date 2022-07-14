Apollo Tyres names Vikram Garga group marketing head of APAC & MEA

Apollo Tyres has appointed Vikram Garga as group head, marketing, for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region.

He will be responsible for spearheading the brand’s regional marketing team and heading marketing and product strategy for all product categories, dealer programmes and brand positioning. He will also be tasked with monitoring performance in conjunction with sales.

Garga will be based out of Apollo Tyres’ Gurugram office and will report to Satish Sharma, president, APMEA.

He moves from Mahindra and Mahindra (automotive and farm equipment business), where he was vice president and head of strategy, insights and analytics, and innovation.

Sharma said, “Vikram joins us in a senior leadership role for the region, and given his strong track record of providing strategic and operational leadership in FMCG and Automotive Industry, he would be a key asset for us going forward.”

Garga said, “I have witnessed the company’s impressive journey from close quarters in the past few years. I am looking forward to driving and innovating the marketing strategy for best business results, and creating greater value for our customers and business partners across India and new growth markets of Asia, Middle East and Africa.”

With over 25 years of experience, he has also worked with companies like Castrol, Colgate-Palmolive, Britannia Industries and Johnson & Johnson.