Apollo Tyres names Vikram Garga group marketing head of APAC & MEA
He joins from Mahindra and Mahindra where he was VP and head of strategy, insights and analytics, and innovation for the automotive and farm equipment business.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...
Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.
Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...
After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.
Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...
Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.