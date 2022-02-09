APAC New Business League: December 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Lifeasy China, Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd China, NEA Singapore
|101.6
|100.6
|573
|2↑
|14
|VMLY&R
|Coca Cola India Project, Lululemon China Project, QSR Stores Malaysia Project
|81.3
|LG TVs Global
|78.8
|159
|3↓
|2
|WPP
|The Coca-Cola Company Global
|66.0
|66.0
|1
|4↓
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|Vedanta India Project, Mega Lifesciences Public Co Ltd India Project
|59.6
|59.6
|239
|5↓
|4
|DDB
|Pfizer Med Ed Australia, Hennessy GTR Gamification China Project, Carlsberg 1664 China Project
|50.6
|50.6
|223
|6↓
|5
|Leo Burnett
|McDonald's China Project, Siam Kubota Thailand, PMI Hong Kong Project
|51.4
|GIO insurance Australia
|50.0
|160
|7↑
|9
|BBDO
|Mercedes-Benz China, Budweiser China project
|35.4
|34.9
|113
|8↓
|7
|Havas Worldwide
|IKEA India Project, McKinsey & Company India Project, Puy du Fou China Project
|32.0
|31.0
|97
|9↓
|6
|Digitas
|MOC Project, UnionPay Project, Huawei China Project, Ji Nan On Cloud China Project
|30.7
|30.7
|52
|10↓
|8
|Dentsu
|KSF China Project, Ito En China Project, Social Alpha India
|31.4
|United Airlines Global
|30.4
|129
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Yili China, China Sports Lottery China Planning, Lovely Professional University India
|175.7
|Meta (Facebook etc) Global
|140.9
|230
|2
|2
|MediaCom
|AkzoNobel China, William Grant & Sons China, Bose Corporation Korea
|72.4
|Breitling China
|68.1
|54
|3
|3
|Wavemaker
|Foodpanda Philippines, Zuellig Pharmaceuticals Philippines
|60.3
|Campari Group Australia
|56.2
|127
|4
|4
|PHD
|ShareChat India, Sanofi India, Lead School India
|50.5
|Brillon India
|48.8
|80
|5
|5
|OMD
|Beiersdorf APAC, Danone Thailand, Sun Life Financial Hong Kong
|51.9
|Yili China TV Buying
|36.8
|102
|6
|6
|Zenith
|Subway Australia, Reckitt Australia
|47.8
|Edrington Singapore
|30.7
|62
|7↑
|12
|Dentsu X
|Reckitt Benckiser India, Mandom Malaysia Project
|30.4
|30.2
|189
|8↓
|7
|Publicis Media
|Stellantis Global, Nestle Pakistan
|25.0
|25.0
|2
|9↓
|8
|Spark Foundry
|Abbott Laboratories India, Johnson & Johnson Australia, Meta (Facebook etc) Global
|23.0
|22.8
|42
|10↑
|11
|Carat
|The Coca-Cola Company Korea, SA Government Australia
|31.7
|Foodpanda Malaysia
|21.7
|161
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|VMLY&R
|Coca Cola Project
|India
|BBDO
|Mercedes-Benz
|China
|VMLY&R
|Lululemon Project
|China
|Special Group
|Wimp to Warrior
|New Zealand
|BMF
|Nine Entertainment
|Australia
|BMF
|Dept of Home Affairs
|Australia
|VMLY&R
|QSR Stores Sdn Bhd (KFC) Project
|Malaysia
|VMLY&R
|HORLICKS Project
|India
|VMLY&R
|FMC Project
|India
|Havas Worldwide
|IKEA Project
|India
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|Agency
|Account
|Area
|Dentsu X
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|India
|OMD
|Beiersdorf
|Global
|Carat
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Korea
|Dentsu X
|Mandom (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Project
|Malaysia
|Dentsu X
|Tencent Financial Technology
|China
|OMD
|National Australian Labor Party
|Australia
|Carat
|SA Government
|Australia
|Carat
|Woolworths Supermarkets Project
|Australia
|Havas Media
|Taisho
|Philippines
|Carat
|Hayat Kimya
|Vietnam
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].