Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

APAC New Business League: December 2021 report

A come-from-behind finisher lands in second place to upset the creative-agency rankings in R3's final tally of 2021 APAC new business.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Lifeasy China, Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd China, NEA Singapore 101.6   100.6 573
2 14 VMLY&R Coca Cola India Project, Lululemon China Project, QSR Stores Malaysia Project 81.3 LG TVs Global 78.8 159
3 2 WPP The Coca-Cola Company Global 66.0   66.0 1
4 3 Wunderman Thompson Vedanta India Project, Mega Lifesciences Public Co Ltd India Project 59.6   59.6 239
5 4 DDB Pfizer Med Ed Australia, Hennessy GTR Gamification China Project, Carlsberg 1664 China Project 50.6   50.6 223
6 5 Leo Burnett McDonald's China Project, Siam Kubota Thailand, PMI Hong Kong Project 51.4 GIO insurance Australia 50.0 160
7 9 BBDO Mercedes-Benz China, Budweiser China project 35.4   34.9 113
8 7 Havas Worldwide IKEA India Project, McKinsey & Company India Project, Puy du Fou China Project 32.0   31.0 97
9 6 Digitas MOC Project, UnionPay Project, Huawei China Project, Ji Nan On Cloud China Project 30.7   30.7 52
10 8 Dentsu KSF China Project, Ito En China Project, Social Alpha India 31.4 United Airlines Global 30.4 129

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Mindshare Yili China, China Sports Lottery China Planning, Lovely Professional University India 175.7 Meta (Facebook etc) Global 140.9 230
2 2 MediaCom AkzoNobel China, William Grant & Sons China, Bose Corporation Korea 72.4 Breitling China 68.1 54
3 3 Wavemaker Foodpanda Philippines, Zuellig Pharmaceuticals Philippines 60.3 Campari Group Australia 56.2 127
4 4 PHD ShareChat India, Sanofi India, Lead School India 50.5 Brillon India 48.8 80
5 5 OMD Beiersdorf APAC, Danone Thailand, Sun Life Financial Hong Kong 51.9 Yili China TV Buying 36.8 102
6 6 Zenith Subway Australia, Reckitt Australia 47.8 Edrington Singapore 30.7 62
7 12 Dentsu X Reckitt Benckiser India, Mandom  Malaysia Project 30.4   30.2 189
8 7 Publicis Media Stellantis Global, Nestle Pakistan 25.0   25.0 2
9 8 Spark Foundry Abbott Laboratories India, Johnson & Johnson Australia, Meta (Facebook etc) Global 23.0   22.8 42
10 11 Carat The Coca-Cola Company Korea, SA Government Australia 31.7 Foodpanda Malaysia 21.7 161

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
VMLY&R Coca Cola Project India
BBDO Mercedes-Benz China
VMLY&R Lululemon Project China
Special Group Wimp to Warrior New Zealand
BMF Nine Entertainment Australia
BMF Dept of Home Affairs Australia
VMLY&R QSR Stores Sdn Bhd (KFC) Project Malaysia
VMLY&R HORLICKS Project India
VMLY&R FMC Project India
Havas Worldwide IKEA Project India

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

Agency Account Area
Dentsu X Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd India
OMD Beiersdorf Global
Carat The Coca-Cola Company Korea
Dentsu X Mandom (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Project Malaysia
Dentsu X Tencent Financial Technology China
OMD National Australian Labor Party Australia
Carat SA Government Australia
Carat Woolworths Supermarkets Project Australia
Havas Media Taisho Philippines
Carat Hayat Kimya Vietnam

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

