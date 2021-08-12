APAC Gen Zs feel more empowered to change brands for good

Coinciding with the UN’s International Youth Day, McCann Worldgroup today released the Asia-Pacific findings from its global 'Truth About Generation Z' study revealing that this generation, unlike earlier ones, feel they have the power (and tools) to actually make an impact. Today's Gen Zs in the region feel they can generate the changes in culture they seek, while valuing the brands that are more creative and empathetic.

Globally, 74% of Gen Zs believe their generation has the power to influence a brands’ actions for the better, and sentiment in Asia-Pacific exceeds this at 89% (with Singapore and Indonesia topping the list at 91% and 95% respectively).

Singapore and Indonesia were also two markets where Gen Zs felt social media was giving a voice to those that didn't have one before. While Gen Z is the first young generation to experience a multi-dimensional crisis in a century, the study says, those in Asia-Pacific appear to still have a level of confidence and engagement that outstrips other regions. Among McCann's findings: