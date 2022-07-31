News
Nikita Mishra
18 hours ago

APAC CMO Suresh Balaji exits HSBC after 17 years

A veteran brand marketer, Balaji has been named in Campaign's list of top 50 influential and purposeful APAC CMOs in 2020 as well as 2021.

Suresh Balaji
Suresh Balaji

Suresh Balaji, HSBC's chief marketing officer, APAC is stepping down from his position after 17 years at the bank.  

A seasoned marketing transformation leader, Balaji joined HSBC, Mumbai as the Vice President of Strategy and Innovation in 2005, and quickly cut through the ranks to helm various leadership roles in strategy, sales, and media innovation across four locations to gain a region-wide marketing remit in the role of APAC, CMO in September, 2020. 

According to his LinkedIn post, Balaji announced his role at HSBC has commenced countdown. “Thank you, HSBC, colleagues, mentors, business partners and friends for all the love. HSBC will always have a special place in my heart,” he writes.

Leading the bank across 18 markets, Balaji is credited with taking steps to futureproof the marketing team and better leverage its martech stack. Prior to this role—which took him from Mumbai to Dubai to London en route to Hong Kong—Balaji held various roles with GlaxoSmithKline, United Breweries, Contract India and Young & Rubicam in the past.

With a post graduate degree from the University of Oxford, he has been named in Campaign Asia-Pacific Power List of top 50 CMOs twice in a row in 2020 and 2021

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

7 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

8 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

9 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Budweiser's APAC CMO on 'effortless marketing'
Marketing
May 18, 2022
Minnie Wang

Budweiser's APAC CMO on 'effortless marketing'

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Suresh Balaji, HSBC
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Lenovo promotes Bhaskar Choudhuri to APAC CMO
Marketing
Jun 7, 2018
Staff Reporters

Lenovo promotes Bhaskar Choudhuri to APAC CMO

Just Published

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to Asia CMO role
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to ...

The agency also promoted Janet Tsai to chief communications officer in the region.

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media account
Digital
14 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media ...

WPP’s MediaCom has handled the UK’s largest supermarket since 2015.

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ‘confidence’ about rest of 2022
Advertising
14 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ...

Organic revenues jumped 11.5% for the period.