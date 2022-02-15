PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Amit Misra named Southeast Asia CEO for MSL

Misra will lead a 100-person team in SEA in addition to his current responsibilities as South Asia CEO.

Publicis Groupe has appointment MSL veteran Amit Misra as CEO for Southeast Asia in addition to his current role as CEO of South Asia.

His expanded responsibilities will be to lead a 100-person team across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines alongside his existing 450 colleagues in South Asia. Misra has been with the network for over eight years.

Since Misra joined the network in 2013 as India managing director, he has been, the company said, a “key contributor” to Publicis South Asia’s growth, as evidenced by a doubling of revenues and the scooping of many awards along the way. MSL India’s recent growth has also been driven by its integrated communications offerings, an area that Misra will continue to apply in Southeast Asia.

On Misra's appointment, Publicis Southeast Asia CEO Amrita Randhawa said: “Amit has taken MSL to greater heights year-on-year in India and South Asia. I have no doubt that MSL Southeast Asia will reach unprecedented heights with Amit’s leadership.”

MSL’s APAC CEO, Margaret Key, echoed Randhawa’s sentiments: “A respected industry leader, he has a deep understanding of these markets and has a proven track record of innovation and growth in the region. With his appointment, two strategic geographies in Asia have come together thereby unlocking incredible opportunities for MSL.”

In India, leadership promotions were also announced as part of this restructure. Tushar Bajaj is managing director, Organic by MSL; Nikhil Lodaya is COO of MSL India; Vaishnavi Murali is COO of MSL’s startup unit PCA; Parveez Modak is managing director of Strategy Group; Glen D’Souza is managing director of the Media and Network Group; and Schubert Fernandes is chief client officer.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

