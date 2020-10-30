Advertising Digital Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to YouTube

Brand advertising on YouTube rebounded in the third quarter of 2020, contributing to an enormous profit for its parent company.

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to YouTube

The parent company of Google has posted a mammoth 59% annual jump in net income to US$11.25 billion in the third-quarter of 2020, owing to sudden rebound in advertising revenue.

Alphabet posted total revenue of $46.17 billion in the three months ended September 30, or $38.01 billion after removing traffic-acquisition costs (payments to affiliates and online firms that direct traffic to Google). Google revenues were $46.02 billion, up 14% year-on-year. 'Other bets' revenues in the third quarter were $178 million, up 15%.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific revenues rose 24% year-on-year to $8.46 billion in the third quarter, representing the largest-growing region. This was followed by 15% growth in the US to $21.44 billion, 11% in EMEA to $13.92 billion, and 4% in 'Other Americas' to $2.37 billion.

The search giant's results were bolstered by an improvement in advertiser spend across all geographies and most verticals, as the world "accelerated its transition to online and digital services", Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a call with analysts Thursday (October 29). 

Advertising revenues rose 10% year-on-year to $37.1 billion following two straight quarters of year-on-year declines.

Alphabet Q3 2020 earnings snapshot

  • Revenue: $46.17 billion
  • Advertising revenue: $37.1 billion
  • Net income: $11.25 billion
  • Google Search and other advertising revenues: $26.3 billion
  • YouTube ad revenue: $5.04 billion
  • Google Cloud revenue: $3.44 billion

Chief financial officer Ruth Porat told analysts that advertiser spend "began to pick up in August", pushing Google Search and other advertising revenues up 6% year-on-year to $26.3 billion.

Meanwhile YouTube ad revenue rose a significant 32% to $5.04 billion, from $3.8 billion the prior year. This was driven by ongoing substantial growth in direct response, followed by a rebound in brand advertising, Porat said.

"We're pleased at the degree to which advertisers have reactivated their budgets in the third quarter," Porat told analysts. "They're reacting in part to evidence that consumers are showing strong demand across nearly all verticals [on YouTube]—everything from home and garden to computer to work-from-home. And then YouTube's strong watch time growth enables advertisers to reach audiences that they can't reach on TV...people who are going to YouTube to learn new topics and engage with fresh entertaining content."

Beyond advertising, YouTube grew its premium paid subscribers to "over 30 million", and over 35 million including those on free trials. YouTube TV now has more than 3 million paid subscribers.

Google Cloud sales rose 45% year-on-year to $3.44 billion.

Sales and marketing expenses declined by 8% year-on-year to $4.2 billion as a result of a planned reduction in advertising and promotional spend implemented in Q1.

Headcount grew by 16% year-on-year to 132,121, with the majority of new hires being engineers and product managers, Google said.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

2 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

3 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

4 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

6 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

7 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

8 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

9 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

10 Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

Related Articles

Alphabet reveals YouTube ad revenue for first time
Advertising
Feb 4, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Alphabet reveals YouTube ad revenue for first time

Ad revenue crumples, but YouTube shines in Q1 for Google's parent company, Alphabet
Advertising
Apr 29, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ad revenue crumples, but YouTube shines in Q1 for ...

Google ad revenues up despite net income dip
Advertising
Oct 30, 2019
Michael Heusner

Google ad revenues up despite net income dip

Google reports $10.4 billion profit in Q2
News
Jul 26, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Google reports $10.4 billion profit in Q2

Just Published

Havas Media Group India names Mohit Joshi as CEO
Media
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Havas Media Group India names Mohit Joshi as CEO

He was previously MD.

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline

The network says it is on track to meet cost-savings targets for 2020, but forecasts a gloomy year-end period.

WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for aspiring regional CMOs
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for ...

Focus will be on developing empathetic, entrepreneurial and ethical skillsets along with a keen understanding of Asian markets and marketing practices.

Twitter ad revenue bolstered by return of events
Digital
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Twitter ad revenue bolstered by return of events

Advertisers return to Twitter as product launches and live events begin to resurface worldwide.