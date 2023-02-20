Advertising Marketing News
Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu

Gahlaut joined the agency in September 2021

Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Services, is exiting the company. He will be with Dentsu Creative till the end of April 2023.
 
In June 2022, when the company, added DentsuMB, 360i and Isobar into one global creative network, Gahlaut was given the additional role of 'infusing creativity across the media and CXM' businesses as well. 
 
 
Gahlaut has also worked with Publicis, Ogilvy, Rediffusion, McCann and Saatchi & Saatchi.
 
His next move is unknown. An announcement regarding his replacement will follow soon, informed Dentsu.
