1 day ago

Adtech startup that helped Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose enters Japan

Adtech platform Good-Loop has partnered with two Hakuhodo Holdings subsidiaries as it seeks local market expertise for its solutions.

A startup that helped Nestle, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose has forayed into Japan. Adtech platform Good-Loop has partnered with Hakuhodo DY Media Partners and DA Consortium, two subsidiaries of the market's second-largest holding group, Hakuhodo Holdings, to enter this geography. 

The pact will give Japanese advertisers access to Good-Loop's suite of ad solutions. Both subsidiaries will become official resellers of the firm's products across Japan, helping brands and agencies connect with consumers.

Good-Loop’s programmatic technology drives brand engagement by converting attention to ads into donations to good causes around the world. The UK-based firm, founded by ad-agency exec Amy Williams and software engineer and tech consultant Daniel Winterstein in 2016, works by rewarding viewers of video ads by allowing them to donate 50% of the media spend of the ad to a charity, provided they watch part of the ad. 

Sokichi Nakazawa, platform strategy division director at Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, said "we’re confident there is wide support across the Japanese market for [Williams's] vision and that our clients will eagerly embrace Good-Loop’s purpose-powered ad solutions.”

By partnering with Hakuhodo DY and DA Consortium, Good-Loop—which already runs global campaigns across multiple markets, including Japan—will benefit from a level of local expertise that it hopes will help the company gain significant traction. Both Hakuhodo units handle traditional media buying across Japan and work with major corporations to plan and deliver their CSR strategies.

Good-Loop CEO and founder Amy Williams


“As we continue to scale our solutions worldwide, it’s crucial we have global partners that share our vision and have the expertise, experience and clout to help us get to the next stage in our development," Williams said.

Good-Loop clients include Unilever, Nestlé, Levi’s, Bose, H&M, Adidas and Nike.

