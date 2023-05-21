Advertising Analysis
Shauna Lewis
5 hours ago

Adland should scrap CVs and salary questions to attract diverse talent

By removing traditional approaches to recruitment, the ad industry can mitigate unconscious bias, Brixton Finishing School founder Ally Owen argues.

Adland should scrap CVs and salary questions to attract diverse talent

CVs need to be ditched and questions about previous salaries should be scrapped to attract diverse talent, Ally Owen, founder of Brixton Finishing School, has said.

Speaking at Campaign Media360, Owen said: “Can we look at dumping CVs and being a bit more task-orientated?”

She added that the number of young people who cannot afford to go into higher education had jumped from 11% to 25% in the past year.

“It doesn’t really matter if they’ve got a Duke of Edinburgh Award – I want to see if they can turn up on time and listen.”

Later, Owen said questions about salary history also need to go as they are influenced by the unconscious bias of previous employers.

“I get asked for a lot of references and I get a lot of people asking, ‘What were they on?’. The fact is, if I tell you what that person was on, it has been influenced by all the bias the previous employers had.”

Owen cited the gender and ethnicity pay gap in the industry and added: “If we’re asking what people were previously on, then we are compounding a previously experienced bias.

“Maybe we should just decide what a job is worth to the business and pay somebody on that [basis], because that’s actually fair.”

Owen was also on the panel with Nikki Sehgal, general manager of Media for All, who urged the audience to invest in unconscious bias training. 

If that was a “step too far” for businesses, she said: “Get a group together and actually create that safe space where you can have these uncomfortable conversations. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

She also spoke about the importance of psychological safety and added: “That means creating a space where your staff feel like they can come to you with their concerns with no judgement and no minimisation. 

“Act on it and show them that you’re committed to putting something in place where they feel supported.”

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

2 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

4 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

5 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

7 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

8 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

9 Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

10 What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

Related Articles

Former Visa marketer on skills to survive the talent crunch
May 30, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

Former Visa marketer on skills to survive the ...

What's one thing leaders can do to manage the talent crunch?
Jun 17, 2022
Staff Reporters

What's one thing leaders can do to manage the ...

The talent crunch is real. But perhaps we’re not looking in the right places
Apr 6, 2022
Lee Nugent

The talent crunch is real. But perhaps we’re not ...

Just Published

Warner Bros Discovery's cluster bundle offering leaves Kareena Kapoor Khan speechless
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Warner Bros Discovery's cluster bundle offering ...

The new TVC reveals WBD's impressive lineup for Indian viewers, giving access to genres such as sports, food, wildlife, kids, and entertainment under one comprehensive network and a single price point.

Should ​​Cannes juries put ‘bullshit' brand purpose out to pasture?
4 hours ago
Ben Bold

Should ​​Cannes juries put ‘bullshit' brand purpose ...

With all but four of last year's Grand Prix winners being purpose-themed, a debate arose around the loss of authenticity in 'made for award' campaigns.

When it comes to AI it's best to keep your head, not lose it
5 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

When it comes to AI it's best to keep your head, ...

The best thing to do for now is to ignore the market reactions and take on board Napoleon’s comment: 'Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action comes, stop thinking and go in.'

Crocs launches interactive AR game experience with Minecraft
5 hours ago
Coral Cripps

Crocs launches interactive AR game experience with ...

The unique gaming campaign, produced by Gravity Road in the UK, can be accessed by scanning a special pair of clogs.