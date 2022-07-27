Adidas partners football media brand Indivisa to provide fanzone for Euros finals

Indivisa, a women’s football media brand in the Footballco stable, has partnered with sports apparel giant Adidas to create a “safe space” for fans to watch the remaining games of the Women’s Euro football tournament.

The hub hosted fans for last night’s semi-final between England and Sweden, that Lionesses took out 4-0.

Aside from hosting the remaining games, including tonight’s semi between Germany and France, it will run events and installations focused on women’s football hosted by adidas and Indivisa.

Activations include a panel on women’s football shirt design, featuring shirt experts Classic Football Shirts; a Women’s Euro pub quiz; football-specific HIIT and yoga classes from Adidas; and DJ sets from Peaches FC and cult football publication Mundial.

Indivisa is a social-first media brand, covering women’s football from the elite to grassroots levels and was created to provide a community for fans of women’s football and to support female and non-binary content creators.

“This year’s Women’s Euros has been brilliant for the women’s game, especially in the UK. But as a player and a fan myself, I know that many female and non-binary fans still don’t always feel comfortable or accepted in traditional football environments,” head of Indivisa Morgan Brennan said.

“Working with Adidas we have created an environment where everyone is welcome to support the women’s game on the screen as well as through the events and installations we have on-site.”

Adidas has worked on several campaigns around the Euros, including Pitch Please in partnership with WhatsApp, which provides free pitch space for women, girls and non-binary players at venues in the UK.

The Indivisa HQ is open now until the final on 31 July at London’s Truman Brewery, on Brick Lane. Follow @Indivisa on Instagram to find out more.