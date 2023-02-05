Advertising Digital News
Jessica Heygate
Feb 5, 2023

Accenture brings on Magic Leap chief design officer to help lead its metaverse business

James Temple to head up Accenture Song’s metaverse capabilities, succeeding Mark Curtis, who is moving to its global sustainability studio.

James Temple will lead Accenture Song’s metaverse projects.
James Temple will lead Accenture Song’s metaverse projects.

Accenture has hired James Temple, the chief design officer of wearable tech company Magic Leap, to help scale its metaverse business globally.

Temple joins in a dual role as co-lead of Accenture’s Metaverse Continuum Business Group (MCBG) alongside David Treat, as well as global metaverse lead for Accenture Song, the consultancy’s marketing communications arm.

Accenture formed the MCBG in March 2022 to help clients develop metaverse experiences. It has since created a prototype metaverse experience for the World Economic Forum alongside Microsoft, and a virtual replica of the country of Tuvalu to preserve its culture and history.

Together, Temple and Treat have been tasked with integrating and scaling Accenture’s metaverse business globally. 

Accenture estimates the metaverse will fuel $1 trillion in revenue by the end of 2025. 

Temple, who is based in London, succeeds Mark Curtis, who helped to create Accenture’s metaverse practice. The long-time Accenture leader, who was a founding partner of design and innovation consultancy Fjord, is taking on a larger role leading Accenture Song’s global sustainability studio.

Temple brings practical experience working in immersive technology. He joins the consulting giant having overseen user experience and industrial, operating system, application and brand design at Magic Leap, which develops augmented reality devices. 

The technologist first joined Magic Leap in 2018 as chief experience officer responsible for its immersive design capability, which involved deploying immersive spatial applications for location-based experiences. 

Prior to Magic Leap, Temple spent more than 12 years at R/GA, most recently as global chief innovation officer and chief creative officer for the EMEA region.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

IPG hires long-time Accenture exec to oversee commerce strategy
Jan 27, 2023
Jessica Heygate

IPG hires long-time Accenture exec to oversee ...

Building a more inclusive world in the metaverse? It all starts with creators
Jan 13, 2023
Nada Stirratt

Building a more inclusive world in the metaverse? ...

When an island sinks, it rises in the metaverse
Nov 21, 2022
Ad Nut

When an island sinks, it rises in the metaverse

As companies hire metaverse specialists, do these roles have longevity?
Dec 9, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

As companies hire metaverse specialists, do these ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.