Advertising News
Julia Francis
Aug 14, 2020

Accenture acquires CreativeDrive

The deal will help clients “reinvent content creation,” Accenture said.

Brian Whipple, CEO of Accenture Interactive
Brian Whipple, CEO of Accenture Interactive

Accenture has acquired global content production company CreativeDrive.

CreativeDrive uses cloud-based technology to produce content for clients. Accenture will use CreativeDrive’s platform to enhance its content, digital marketing, media and commerce service offerings.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, CreativeDrive’s network includes more than 150 studios in the U.S., Latin America, Asia and Europe. The company’s client roster includes Estée Lauder, Michael Kors and Walmart.

“The acquisition of CreativeDrive is an investment in our clients and their future success — positioning us even more strongly to help them rise to this challenge and create a content revolution in a creative, cost-effective and agile manner,” said Brian Whipple, CEO of Accenture Interactive, in a statement.

New York-based CreativeDrive has 700 employees and more than 40,000 square feet of studio space.

Last April, Accenture acquired creative shop Droga5 in a deal that executives called a “seismic shift” for the industry.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Accenture Interactive 'significantly impacted' by coronavirus slump
Advertising
Jun 27, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Accenture Interactive 'significantly impacted' by ...

Accenture acquires Indian data analytics firm Byte Prophecy
Digital
May 18, 2020
Campaign India Team

Accenture acquires Indian data analytics firm Byte ...

Accenture opens Fjord in Tokyo
Advertising
Nov 11, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Accenture opens Fjord in Tokyo

Accenture shuts media auditing arm amid 'conflict' questions
Advertising
Feb 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Accenture shuts media auditing arm amid 'conflict' ...

Just Published

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.