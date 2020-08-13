Accenture acquires CreativeDrive

Accenture has acquired global content production company CreativeDrive.

CreativeDrive uses cloud-based technology to produce content for clients. Accenture will use CreativeDrive’s platform to enhance its content, digital marketing, media and commerce service offerings.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, CreativeDrive’s network includes more than 150 studios in the U.S., Latin America, Asia and Europe. The company’s client roster includes Estée Lauder, Michael Kors and Walmart.

“The acquisition of CreativeDrive is an investment in our clients and their future success — positioning us even more strongly to help them rise to this challenge and create a content revolution in a creative, cost-effective and agile manner,” said Brian Whipple, CEO of Accenture Interactive, in a statement.

New York-based CreativeDrive has 700 employees and more than 40,000 square feet of studio space.

Last April, Accenture acquired creative shop Droga5 in a deal that executives called a “seismic shift” for the industry.