Marketing News
Mariah Cooper
1 day ago

AB InBev reveals new logo

Global consultancy Prophet designed the new visual identity, inspired by the brand's new purpose.

AB InBev reveals new logo

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has unveiled a new visual brand identity which aims to reflect the brewer’s new global purpose: “We dream big to create a future with more cheers.”

Global consultancy Prophet spearheaded the design for the world’s largest beer company, which counts Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois among its portfolio. 

The multilayered logo is three-fold: one image represents three glasses clinking at the moment of a “cheers.” The symbol, colored the golden hue of beer, also appears as barley leaves, a major ingredient for brewing. Finally, the symbol can also transform to look like a globe, a nod to the brand’s global reach. 

AB InBev’s wordmark was also redesigned with a modernised typography. 

“As AB InBev moves beyond beer and beyond mainstream, we wanted to create a corporate brand identity that can play a larger role in the experience, communications landscape and brand expression,” Prophet’s chief creative officer Peter Dixon said in a press release. “We believe this new visual and verbal expression perfectly captures AB InBev’s revitalized corporate brand and inspiring new global purpose.”

AB InBev will roll out the new brand design cohesively across the company, said Richard Oppy, global vice president, global brands at AB InBev. The logo aims to make people “think about a future with more innovation, a future with more sustainability, and, ultimately, a future with more happiness,” he added.

AB InBev sought inspiration from other big companies like Coca-Cola, FedEx and P&G to better understand how they evolved their wordmarks. The brewer also took cues from Nike and Amazon’s iconic symbols when designing the new logo.

Although a visual rebrand can appear as a minor change, it goes far beyond artwork, Oppy said. 

“It can have a big impact because it [gives] purpose now with a clear direction,” he added. 

In December, CEO Michel Doukeris revealed AB InBev’s new global purpose, which focuses on a consumer-first strategy aimed at improving innovation and sustainability. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

2 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

3 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

4 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

6 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

7 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

8 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

9 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

Cannes Lions: AB InBev’s Richard Oppy on the brewer’s award-winning work
Marketing
Jun 24, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Cannes Lions: AB InBev’s Richard Oppy on the ...

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer
Marketing
Mar 9, 2021
Rowan Chidgey

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer

AB InBev's South Asia marketing chief on alcohol trends during Covid
Marketing
Sep 27, 2020

AB InBev's South Asia marketing chief on alcohol ...

'Covid has accelerated trends on alcohol consumption': Alexander Lambrecht, AB InBev
Advertising
Sep 24, 2020

'Covid has accelerated trends on alcohol consumption...

Just Published

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global affiliate network
Digital
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global ...

In a potential precursor to acquisition, the publisher will collaborate with Stagwell agencies on client pitches and media offerings across Asia-Pacific as part of its regional growth strategy.

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce primer for brand marketers
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce ...

While the pandemic may have accelerated ecommerce adoption, the next consumer trend appears to be buying directly from popular chat apps. Here's how brands could tap this online evolution.

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of ...

Watono is leaving at the end of January to take on a role in a newly established holding company for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises, while Kamdar expands his Singapore CEO remit.

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
1 day ago
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

SHANGHAIZHAN PODCAST: Wavemaker APAC CEO Gordon Domlija predicts that China will continue to lead in transformation but warns that context is key for all markets in the region because consumers embrace technology differently.