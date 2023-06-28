A 'priceless' feast: Mastercard debuts APAC's first restaurant in Hong Kong

Putting a new spin on its famous 'Priceless' tagline, Mastercard is tapping into Asia’s number one passion: food.

Tucked away inside the galleries of colonial hotspot 1881 Heritage in the heart of Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui (TST) district is Luma, the financial services company’s flagship culinary offering, the first of its kind in Asia-Pacific. Opening exclusively to Mastercard cardholders come June 29, Luma is modeled closely on the experiential dining destinations the brand has built across the globe in New York, Brazil, Mexico and Italy.

The restaurant is launching in partnership with Hong Kong’s iconic F&B group Lubuds; hence the name Luma, an amalgamation of the names of the two brands. An immersive dining experience with a tantalizing multi-course fusion menu in distinct Asian, Chinese and European cuisines will be met with artisanal spirits and wines and 1881’s opulent and antique heritage.

L-R: Dennis Chang (EVP and division president, Greater China, Mastercard), Louie Chung (Lubud Group), Helena Chen (MD, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard) Raja Rajamannar (global CMO and communications officer, Mastercard), Julie Nestor (executive VP and head of marketing and communications, Mastercard)

Global chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar flew over to Hong Kong for the launch event along with Asia-Pacific's executive VP and head of marketing and communications, Julie Nestor.

“At Mastercard we strive to bring people closer to their passions—and each other,” said Rajamannar. “Food transports us to new places, delivering unforgettable experiences as we explore different cultures and regions through taste. This is why we are thrilled to extend our culinary footprint with Luma in Hong Kong.”

Luma - snapshots from the press tour

Dining here will be a splurge, not only in terms of cost but also in the unique multi-sensory, Instagram-worthy experience that Mastercard has worked out; Lubuds’ acclaimed roster of chefs will periodically tweak the menu to bring the finest seasonal food.

The Luma is not a single-space eatery; it's a sophisticated venue housing multiple intimate dining rooms, a breezy balcony overlooking the bustling TST district, a fine cocktail bar and a dedicated art space.

“We are passionate about supporting Hong Kong’s economic and cultural revival and making a distinctive contribution to its dynamic food scene,” added Louie Chung, founder and CEO, Lubuds Group.

Meal prices can be checked here. Experienes on offer are courtesy of team Lubuds. Some experiences include exclusive sessions with expert sashimi masters cutting a bluefin tuna with precision and care, getting up-close at a sushi bar, catching Michelin-star chefs' culinary skills in action and witnessing theatrical spectacles of signature dishes being prepared at one’s own table. Bookings can be made online or via OpenRice.