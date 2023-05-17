92% of gaming ads fail ASCI test: Report

According to The Advertising Standards Council of India's (ASCI) annual complaints report, 92% of gaming ads failed to comply with its code of conduct.

During fiscal year 2022-23, these ads failed to inform consumers about the risks of financial loss and addiction. Only 50% of the ads were modified voluntarily after they were called out. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had released an advisory asking all parties to comply with the guidelines.

During the year, ASCI reviewed 7,928 advertisements across different media, including print, digital and television. TV and print advertisers continued to be highly compliant at 94%, however the overall compliance dipped to 81% due to digital. The report also revealed an increase in the number of misleading ads featuring celebrities. In 97% of the 503 ads scrutinised, the celebrities failed to provide evidence of due diligence as mandated by the Consumer Protection Act.

Influencer violations stood at 26%, with 2,039 complaints being processed against them. Categories, including personal care, food and beverage and fashion and lifestyle, topped the list of influencer-related violations.

NS Rajan, chairperson, ASCI, said, “The digital advertising landscape is truly challenging us all and ASCI is no exception. Stepping up our surveillance through AI based tools and a robust complaint management system has ensured that ASCI is keeping pace with this dynamic environment. Updating our codes to reflect newer consumer concerns makes sure the ASCI codes remain contemporary. We will continue to act as the conscience keeper of the Indian ad industry with transparency and future-facing expertise.”

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, ASCI, added, “The complaints analysis for 2022–23 clearly shows that the digital medium is leading in terms of violative ads. This raises significant concerns around online consumer safety and trust. Advertisers, content creators and platforms must come together to address this issue on an urgent basis to protect consumer interests. In addition, the sharp increase in the number of violative gaming ads needs serious attention from the industry.”