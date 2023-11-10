Data Customer Experience Branding
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

60% of Hongkongers and Singaporeans distrust claims made by companies regarding ESG activities

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Distrust in claims about ESG activities is deeply embedded among Hongkongers and Singaporeans, as public expectations for authenticity remains high.

60% of Hongkongers and Singaporeans distrust claims made by companies regarding ESG activities

Source: SEC Newgate Global ESG Monitor 2023

Hongkongers have the highest awareness of ESG in the world

  • 85% of Hongkongers are aware of ESG, up 15% since last year, and versus only 53% globally. 
  • Interest in ESG in Hong Kong has jumped to 71%, up by 21% since 2023, and above the global average of 67%.
  • Hongkongers are also leading the charge globally in terms of conscious consumerism. ESG issues are influencing their decisions in a wide range of areas, in particular the types of products they buy (71%, compared to 62% globally) and the foods they eat (68% versus 62% globally). 
  • 79% of respondents in Hong Kong think it is critical for companies to take action on ESG issues.
  • In Hong Kong, 71% believe companies should speak out on issues that are important to their employees and customers.
  • At the same time, 70% believe companies can be profitable while also performing well on ESG, and there is perceived willingness to pay for better ESG performance from 61% of respondents.
  • However, distrust in what corporates claim about their ESG activities is deeply embedded. Around 60% of Hongkongers don't believe companies who say their overall purpose is more important than making a profit.
  • Around three in five people in Hong Kong have heard of the term ‘greenwashing’ and a similar proportion think it is a real problem once they see the definition.

Singapore's awareness of the terms ESG and NetZero higher than global average

Of over 1,000 Singaporeans polled:

  • 75% have heard of the term “ESG” (versus global average of 53%)
     
  • 65% have heard of the term “NetZero” (versus global average of 54%)
     
  • 50% have heard of the term “greenwashing” (versus global average of 47%)
  • A substantial majority (76%) of Singaporeans emphasised the importance of companies taking action on ESG issues (global average of 77%). 
  • 70% of Singaporeans felt that companies should express their position on matters important to both their employees and customers (in line with global average of 70%).
  • 60% of Singaporeans believe ESG issues are important considerations in their daily consumption of food, products and services, as well as their employment decisions. These figures align closely with the global averages.
  • In terms of employment decisions, Singaporeans also expect companies to make good on their commitments to their employees, especially amidst inflation and cost of living pressures.
  • But claims made by companies regarding ESG activities are met with distrust and scepticism. Only 41% of Singaporeans actively looked for companies’ disclosures relating to their ESG initiatives and performance. 
  • When asked about their attitudes towards companies’ ESG claims, close to 60% of Singaporeans expressed distrust and were worried that these claims relating to ESG impact could be misleading. 
  • 55% of Singaporeans think greenwashing is a problem among Singapore-based companies.
 
Methodology
 
The survey polled over 12,000 participants in 12 countries and territories to study public attitudes and perceptions concerning the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance of companies. Participants were sourced from global panel provider PureProfile, with questionnaires translated and completed in-language in Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, Poland, Spain and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Fieldwork was conducted from late July to early August 2023.
 
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

1 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

3 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

4 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

5 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

6 RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

7 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

8 New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

10 VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

Related Articles

GfK study reveals only 46% of CMOs in APAC say sustainability is important for their brand
Oct 13, 2023
Matthew Keegan

GfK study reveals only 46% of CMOs in APAC say ...

Companies in Asia must make sustainability more relatable and relevant for people
Aug 14, 2023
Sonia Gupta

Companies in Asia must make sustainability more ...

How brands and agencies should talk about sustainability
Mar 6, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

How brands and agencies should talk about sustainabi...

ESG removal a big McStake for McDonald's sustainability credibility
Aug 23, 2023
Myles Peacock

ESG removal a big McStake for McDonald's sustainabil...

Just Published

Singles' Day 2023: From KOLs to trust, the changing dynamics of consumer choices
19 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Singles' Day 2023: From KOLs to trust, the changing ...

Rationality eclipses impulse buys, prompting brands to wage a fierce platform war for customer loyalty.

Campaign Crash Course: Festive advertising
19 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Campaign Crash Course: Festive advertising

In this lesson, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, explains how brands should approach festive advertising.

Women to Watch 2023: Jessica Wu, Mindshare
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Jessica Wu, Mindshare

Known for her ground-breaking digital initiatives and deep expertise across every slice of media, Jessica Wu continues to raise the bar with panache.

Shedding light on India's triumph in lunar darkness this Diwali
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Shedding light on India's triumph in lunar darkness ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Design Bridge and Partners celebrates Diwali by crafting a commemorative poster recognising the historic Chandrayaan-3 south pole moon landing.