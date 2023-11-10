60% of Hongkongers and Singaporeans distrust claims made by companies regarding ESG activities

Methodology

The survey polled over 12,000 participants in 12 countries and territories to study public attitudes and perceptions concerning the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance of companies. Participants were sourced from global panel provider PureProfile, with questionnaires translated and completed in-language in Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, Poland, Spain and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Fieldwork was conducted from late July to early August 2023.

