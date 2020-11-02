100 brands sell RMB 100 million in first 111 minutes of Singles Day sales: Alibaba

As Halloween night turned to Sunday morning, shoppers in China were eager to treat themselves to bargains in the official kickoff of Alibaba's Singles Day sale. In just over 100 minutes (111 to be exact), more than 100 brands achieved GMV (gross merchandise value) sales exceeding RMB 100 million (about US$15 million), according to Alibaba.

The brands reaching that mark include Nike, Adidas, Huawei, Midea, Xiaomi, Quanyou Home, Lin Wood, Perfect Diary, Barabara, Apple, L’Oréal, Haier, Estée Lauder and Lancôme, the company said.

This year's festival has two shopping windows, the first from November 1 through 3 and the second on November 11 itself.

Festivities began on Saturday night with a five-hour Livestreaming Gala broadcast through Hunan Satellite Television, Youku and other platforms. The event featured 70 celebrities and 17 Taobao Live studios.

Other highlights of the sale so far: