You'll want to linger over these great six-second cough-remedy ads

AD NUT's PICK OF THE WEEK: A series of brief bumper ads make a lasting impression by personifying a cough that won't leave you alone, in a campaign for Duro-Tuss by Clemenger BBDO Sydney.

Ad Nut submits that some of the best work in advertising is being done in the six-second YouTube format. There's no time to waste. Capturing attention is paramount. You have to make your point quickly while also being entertaining. The bumper format forces brands and agencies to distill their message, and when they do that well, the outcome is concise and memorable.

Case in point, a new campaign for a cough remedy called Duro-Tuss. Honouring a long history of medicine ads, the creators of the campaign—iNova Pharmaceuticals and Clemenger BBDO Sydney—have chosen to personify the symptom. But instead of an animated character—a ploy that was overdone a decade ago—we get a creepy, annoying, boorish dude who is literally labeled Lingering Cough. He proceeds to intrude upon the personal space of and otherwise harass the symptom sufferer, a woman who is just trying to do some yoga.

In the video window above, Ad Nut has included Ad Nut's four favourite six-second spots, followed by an epic-by-comparison 15-second clip. But Ad Nut heartily encourages you to watch this playlist to see all 13 fun variations the creators have come up with, and then imagine how effective they'll be in cementing the symptom-brand association upon repeated viewings. 

CREDITS

Clemenger BBDO Sydney
Executive Creative Directors: Darren Wright & Brendan Willenberg
Creative Directors: Malcolm Caldwell & Ian Broekhuizen
Senior Business Director: Smaran Jworchan
Senior Producers: Jo Howlett & Esmé Fisher
Post Production Supervisor: Kirstin Lees
Offline Editor: Emily Cornelius
Sound Engineer: Robbie Balatincz
Finished Artist: Greg Lamb

Director: Chris Hill
Production Company: Airbag
Production EP: Alex Tizzard
Production Producer: Megan Ayers
DOP: Ed Goldner

Photography: Myles Pritchard

Media Agency: MediaHub

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

