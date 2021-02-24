Will e-commerce kill creativity?

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 4:05 pm on February 24, 2021.

eRetail in APAC is accelerating the way brands grow. An obsession with ‘sales velocity’ is upon us. Marketers can now apply huge amounts of data into a purchase moment, turning every point of contact into a potential purchase act.

It is no wonder it’s been hailed as the death of creative marketing. Soon to follow will be brands and the CMO’s who build them.

So, while marketers have been seduced by the notion they can ‘build the brand while they transact’, will ecommerce kill creativity?

When marketplace-only search becomes the primary method of access, in a race-to-the-top you will only get ‘one-shot’ at brand preference. Without a creative brand, you have zero chance of growth.

How are creative brands beating the algorithms?

How can being relevant, in context, better serve consumer expectation?

How do I create magic in conversion moments?

Speaker

Josh Gallagher, Chief Product Officer APAC, MediaCom

