Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'

The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.

McDonald’s India (North and East) has released a campaign which highlights the emotional desire of people wanting to hug and greet their loved ones but aren't able to do so because of the pandemic and social distancing.    The films conceptualised by DDB Mudra North show how people can instead send a 'big hug' (a double patty McDonald's burger)


 

Robert Hunghanfoo, head, Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL), said, “Big hug is a fun and light-hearted campaign in line with McDonald’s brand promise. We are offering our customers new ways to enjoy the burgers they love and engaging with them in a unique way, by offering double patty variants in their McDonald’s favourite menu items.”

Ashutosh Sawhney, managing partner – DDB Mudra Group, North, said, “All of us are living through a time, where we don’t know when we will get to freely give someone a hug as a gesture of love, appreciation or greeting. McDonald’s has introduced burgers that are born out of this very unfulfilled desire ... a proposition that is as heartfelt as it is delicious."

CREDITS:
Client: McDonald's (North and East India)
McDonald’s team: Kriti Awasthi, DGM, marketing
Creative Agency: DDB Mudra
Creative team: Rahul Mathew, Anu Gulati, Vimal Singh, Neha Bhatia, Rahul Dutta
Account management: Ashutosh Sawhney, Vineet Kindra, Sonali Chowdhury, Pranav Kapoor
Planning: Aditi Hariharan
Director: Vikas Maurya
Production House: AforOrange Productions 

Source:
Campaign India

