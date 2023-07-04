Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Vegemite's 100th spreads Mitey thick on nostalgia, thin on creativity

Watch Thinkerbell's campaign for the iconic Australian pantry staple's centennial celebration and tell us if it spreads imagination or leaves a bitter aftertaste.

Few taste sensations polarise humans like pineapple-on-pizza and Vegemite on toast. Ad Nut decided to try pineapple on pizza once and found it a match made in crust heaven, but it has not yet experienced the culinary adventure that is this yeasty spread known to elicit either joy or complete abhorrence in humans. Whatever side of the gastronomic debate you’re on, the savoury treat is a heritage advertising subject, and Ad Nut is excited about its 100th birthday celebration.

To mark the occasion, agency partner Thinkerbell has taken a bite out of its most iconic ad from the 1950s, ‘Happy Little Vegemite’ and added a modern flair. Fans can dive their head into a pool of nostalgia with this one. The ad brings back the famous household jingle that traversed generations and transports people back to childhood when life was all about carefree mornings and tucking into breakfast that brought the family together.

The campaign comes off the back of a national public casting call in April that invited kids in Australia to audition for a once-in-a-lifetime role in its remake. Vegemite received more than 10,000 audition applications from aspiring Happy Little Vegemites stepping up to the plate.

“Vegemite has played a key role in this great nation since 1923, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate its incredible legacy than by inviting a new generation of Happy Little Vegemites to be a part of something incredibly special,” said Matt Gray, general manager marketing Bega Foods.

Along with a new cast, the remake also features Trish Cavanagh (see below), the OG Vegemite star who was cast in the original ad as a 7-year-old. And 64 years later, almost like a culinary time warp, she’s back as a special guest, aged 71.

“I can’t really think of a more iconic Australian ad than the original Vegemite commercial, so having the opportunity to give it a bit of a remix for 2023 is a real honour,” said Regina Stroombergen, head creative tinker at Thinkerbell.

Nostalgia is a crowd-pleaser; this ad was a winner even before it launched. But Ad Nut wonders if the creatives at Thinkerbell pulled all stops for this milestone celebration, or were they on a mission to hide their imagination deeper than a buried acorn?

Vegemite, the brand, is a cultural construct. It’s part of the Australian psyche and there was a real opportunity here to build upon the foundations of the past and create something truly remarkable. Instead, Thinkerbell’s remix with the ‘glitch’ effect feels like a serving of mediocrity. The cameo of Trish Cavanagh after 64 years is a stroke of genius. But frankly, Ad Nut is still determining if that qualifies for pushing the creative envelope or borders on desperation to squeeze every drop of nostalgia from the jar.

The final verdict? Ad Nut sighs… with a hint of disappointment and a longing for campaigns that truly make it go nuts.

CREDITS:

Client: Bega, Vegemit
Creative Agency: Thinkerbell
Production Company: Eric Tom & Bruce
Music Re-mixer: Terry Mann
Media Agency: Starcom

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

3 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

5 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

6 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

8 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

9 Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Related Articles

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022
Dec 21, 2022
Ad Nut

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022

Ad Nut's top 5 rant-worthy campaigns of 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Ad Nut

Ad Nut's top 5 rant-worthy campaigns of 2022

Your favourite Ad Nut posts of the year
Dec 22, 2021
Ad Nut

Your favourite Ad Nut posts of the year

Qantas, Vegemite, and BHP prosper in parochial Australia
Jun 24, 2019

Qantas, Vegemite, and BHP prosper in parochial ...

Just Published

Havas acquires Pivotroots
11 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Havas acquires Pivotroots

The digital marketing agency will be integrated into Havas Media India

Collective World launches 'green' media agency
15 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Collective World launches 'green' media agency

Agency admits 100% carbon neutral media will "take time" and won't happen immediately.

It’s time adland took a good hard look in the mirror when it comes to online gambling advertising
16 hours ago
Jen Sharpe

It’s time adland took a good hard look in the ...

With online gambling statistics rapidly on the rise, the release of the Australian government's latest report on its lasting, harmful impacts comes as a difficult but necessary reality check for the ad industry, shares Think HQ founder Jen Sharpe.

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract
18 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses ...

DOT terminates the US$900,000 contract with ad agency DDB Philippines; critics blame the local government for the fourth such tourism campaign debacle to make headlines.