The Work Advertising Marketing
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Thums Up ramps up the belief of India lifting the World Cup with SRK's double role

Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy here.

Thums Up, an official partner of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, has rolled out a film for the tournament featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. 
 
In the film, Khan battles himself and his doubts that come up about India lifting the World Cup. He states how the doubts that emerge can be replaced by beliefs as one supports the Indian team for the tournament. The film ends with shots of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma, getting ready for battle.
 
Tish Condeno, senior category director (sparkling flavours), India and South-East Asia, The Coca-Cola Company, said, “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest sporting event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a unique opportunity to unite our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket through diverse engagement formats. Our collaboration with SRK as the ‘voice of belief’ for Thums Up’s association with ICC World Cup campaign embodies our commitment to turning every doubt into an unwavering belief.”
 
Ritu Sharda, chief creative office, Ogilvy India (North), said, "Cricket is a wave that rides on pure emotion. When the team is playing well, we all rally behind the team, and suddenly with one bad performance, we lose all hope. It's intense. It's almost like there are two sides within all of us, constantly pushing against one another. The doubter and the believer. This is exactly the emotion we've played out in our latest campaign with SRK bringing to life this struggle of the mind and heart."
 
CREDITS
 
Client: The Coca-Cola Company (Thums Up)
Agency: Ogilvy
Chief creative officers, Ogilvy India: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Sukesh Nayak
Chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North): Ritu Sharda
Creative team: Shailender Mahajan, Kingshuk Dey, Rishi Pande, Vishal Yadav and Shivi Bhatt
Account management team: Priyanka Walia, Priya Azad, Kritika Vasan and Ritik Ranjan
Planning: Rohitash Srivastava, Pritish Mukherjee and Abhisek Patnaik
Production house: Good Morning Films   
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

1 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

2 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

3 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

4 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

5 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

6 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

7 Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

8 Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

9 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Ogilvy and Leo Burnett stand out at APAC Effies 2023

10 Ogilvy and Leo Burnett stand out at APAC Effies 2023

Just Published

Grey Tokyo's Yukiko Ochiai on celebrating the agency's 60th anniversary, empowering women and more
3 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Grey Tokyo's Yukiko Ochiai on celebrating the ...

On the occasion of Grey Tokyo’s 60th anniversary, president and CEO Yukiko Ochiai shares her inspirational career stories, thoughts on female empowerment across Japan's ad landscape, her vision for the future, and more.

Is the rise of the influencer over or just beginning? Campaign's Global Forecast for Q4 2023 explores
The Knowledge
4 hours ago
Maria Iu

Is the rise of the influencer over or just ...

Do marketers increasingly value influencers, and in what sectors will their usage thrive? Campaign's Q4 Global Forecast examines the influencer marketing landscape in Asia-Pacific, the UK, and the US.

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong ...

Over 63% of senior staff at DentsuHer are women who will represent areas including creative, media, and customer experience marketing.

Festive advertising in Nepal: Cultural insights for better consumer engagement
4 hours ago
Ujaya Shakya

Festive advertising in Nepal: Cultural insights for ...

From Dusshera to Dashain, Nepal's vibrant festive season unfolds, revealing a diverse cultural tapestry. Marketer Ujaya Shakya reveals how brands can gain a winning edge.