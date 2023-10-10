Thums Up ramps up the belief of India lifting the World Cup with SRK's double role

Thums Up, an official partner of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, has rolled out a film for the tournament featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role.

In the film, Khan battles himself and his doubts that come up about India lifting the World Cup. He states how the doubts that emerge can be replaced by beliefs as one supports the Indian team for the tournament. The film ends with shots of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma, getting ready for battle.

Tish Condeno, senior category director (sparkling flavours), India and South-East Asia, The Coca-Cola Company, said, “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest sporting event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a unique opportunity to unite our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket through diverse engagement formats. Our collaboration with SRK as the ‘voice of belief’ for Thums Up’s association with ICC World Cup campaign embodies our commitment to turning every doubt into an unwavering belief.”

Ritu Sharda, chief creative office, Ogilvy India (North), said, "Cricket is a wave that rides on pure emotion. When the team is playing well, we all rally behind the team, and suddenly with one bad performance, we lose all hope. It's intense. It's almost like there are two sides within all of us, constantly pushing against one another. The doubter and the believer. This is exactly the emotion we've played out in our latest campaign with SRK bringing to life this struggle of the mind and heart."

CREDITS

Client: The Coca-Cola Company (Thums Up)

Agency: Ogilvy

Chief creative officers, Ogilvy India: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Sukesh Nayak

Chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North): Ritu Sharda

Creative team: Shailender Mahajan, Kingshuk Dey, Rishi Pande, Vishal Yadav and Shivi Bhatt

Account management team: Priyanka Walia, Priya Azad, Kritika Vasan and Ritik Ranjan

Planning: Rohitash Srivastava, Pritish Mukherjee and Abhisek Patnaik

Production house: Good Morning Films