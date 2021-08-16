These angels sell retirement plans for Manulife

Ad Nut enjoys the fact that Hong Kong advertisers and agencies display undeterred devotion to broad silliness in their campaigns.
In this example—a new campaign for Manulife by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen—local well-knowns Sandra Ng and Edan Lui vamp it up as a couple of angel types* who watch over the city's citizens using omniscient surveillance technology. Sometimes they are forced to intervene directly to show people the error of their ways, but only when it comes to retirement planning. In such cases, they not-so-subtly educate such people about the products that Manulife has to offer.
It's a fun premise, albeit lifted from It's a Wonderful Life and other Hollywood fodder, and it suits the purpose. The stars also seem to have fun with it, and there's some outtakes at the end to remind us that the brand knows it's all fairly silly.
This kind of advertising is not everyone's cup of tea, but in Ad Nut's book it's a damn sight better than an overblown tearjerker or a montage of emotional moments that sinks into the sea of sameness.
* Officially, according to a release, they are "destiny mentors from the Great Beyond".
