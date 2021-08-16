Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
4 days ago

These angels sell retirement plans for Manulife

Hong Kong celebs Sandra Ng and Edan Lui intervene in the real world to save a young woman from lack of foresight, in a campaign by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen.

Ad Nut enjoys the fact that Hong Kong advertisers and agencies display undeterred devotion to broad silliness in their campaigns.

In this example—a new campaign for Manulife by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen—local well-knowns Sandra Ng and Edan Lui vamp it up as a couple of angel types* who watch over the city's citizens using omniscient surveillance technology. Sometimes they are forced to intervene directly to show people the error of their ways, but only when it comes to retirement planning. In such cases, they not-so-subtly educate such people about the products that Manulife has to offer.

It's a fun premise, albeit lifted from It's a Wonderful Life and other Hollywood fodder, and it suits the purpose. The stars also seem to have fun with it, and there's some outtakes at the end to remind us that the brand knows it's all fairly silly.

This kind of advertising is not everyone's cup of tea, but in Ad Nut's book it's a damn sight better than an overblown tearjerker or a montage of emotional moments that sinks into the sea of sameness.

* Officially, according to a release, they are "destiny mentors from the Great Beyond".

CREDITS

Client: Manulife Hong Kong
Agencies: Dentsumcgarrybowen, iPropsect, PHD
Production House: The Film Factory
Director: Chan Man Chung
Photographer: Ka On

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen:
Simone Tam, CEO
Jeffry Gamble, CCO
Anna Wong, Chief Growth Officer
Christy Leung, Head of Creative Services
Andrea Choi, Associate Creative Director
Tish Sin, Digital Art Director
Kuga Ku, Art Director
YeeChing Wong, Senior Strategist
Venus Yeung, Community Manager
Rosa Pang, Senior Account Director
Tim Lam, Senior Account Manager
Sharon Ling, Senior Account Executive
Hazel Wong, Account Executive

iProspect:
Karen Fu, Associate Media Director

PHD:
Anna Kwok, Buying Group Head

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

