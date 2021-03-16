Terrifying tail tale adapted to sell insurance

No rodents were harmed in the making of the ad above, but all rodents, including yours truly, are traumatised watching it.

'Three blind mice' is a terrifying tale of senseless violence against innocent rodents—rodents who were blind to begin with, mind you. It's a tale about severed tails, which for some reason you humans like to tell your children (at bedtime!), thus perpetuating the demonisation of Ad Nut's close—albeit less charismatic and less physically attractive—relatives and glorifying anti-rodent violence.

At least New Zealand's Partners Life has taken the time in its rendition of the story to focus on the egregious consequences the farmer's wife's bloody bladework has for the titular trio.

Ad Nut admits that the story, as rendered by Special Group New Zealand and Flux Media, makes for a decent allegory to impress upon you humans the need for insurance to help pay the bills in case of serious injury. And the animation is pretty great, as is the framing device with the charming human narrator.

The agency has also had the good sense to air the spot only after 8 pm, when most young child people will have gone to bed. If only someone had shown as much consideration for Ad Nut.

The spot is part of the ‘Unhappily ever after’ campaign for Partners Life, which previously looked at the tale of a rotund, bald fellow named Humpty, who ends up with his yolky insides bleeding out grotesquely while the narrator drops an equally disturbing rhyme for "all the king's men".

Anyway, at least it's not only rodents being targeted.



CREDITS

Client: Partners Life

Managing Director: Naomi Ballantyne

Chief Commercial Officer: Tony Arthur

Chief Marketing Officer: Kris Ballantyne

General Manager, Marketing: Tina Morgan

Sponsorships Manager: Mika Ballantyne

Marketing Specialist: Gerhard van Graan

Brand Co-ordinator: Sophie Broom



Agency: Special Group New Zealand

CCO/CEO: Tony Bradbourne

Executive Creative Director: Lisa Fedyszyn

Executive Creative Director: Jonathan McMahon

Art Director: Till Dittmers

Copywriter: Jack Gravatt

Head of Client Service: Storm Day

Senior Business Director: Nick O’Donnell

Senior Business Manager: Hannah Ross

Senior Producer: Jo Kelly

Producer: Nicole Scopes

Producer: Emma Cutfield

Strategy Director: Nick Salter



Animation Production House: Flux Media

Director: Laban Dickinson

General Manager: Joshua Forsman

Design: Kevin Howdeshell & Kristen Howdeshell

2D Animation: Shane Taylor

2D Animation: Shannon Fahey

2D Animation: Dave Butler

Production Company Live Action: The Hood & Co

Director Live action: James Rua

Producer Live action: Caren Freeman

Audio Production House: Franklin Road

MD: Jonathan Mihaljevich

Music Composition: Sidney Kennedy

Head of Music & Sound Design: Shane Taipari

Music & Sound Supervisor: James Gibb