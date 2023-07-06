Pringles repurposes iconic US Superbowl 'Can Hands' ad

A 20-second spot shows a man getting his hand wedged inside a Pringles can at a party and eventually admitting defeat by strutting back to the dancefloor.

A woman becomes an even better host in a 40-second ad when her hand gets stuck in a Pringles can while dishing up a spread for a charcuterie evening. The Pringles tub turns out to have multiple purposes like cocktail stirring and ice crushing.

A further 60-second film shows a man ducking into a quiet room at a party after experiencing the same misfortune and he is greeted with a group of people who have done the same thing.

The films were created by Katie Bird, Caitlin Horrex, Gnome Taylor, Flora German and Shivani Patel. The work was directed by Ulf Johansson through Smith & Jones.