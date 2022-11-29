Normalise doing nothing on your holiday, says Tourism Tasmania

When you’re on holiday, have an actual holiday. Do nothing on the grass. Lazily lounge on tree branches. Nap in open meadows. Dream of freshly made cheese. While these sound like activities Ad Nut regularly indulges in, apparently Ad Nut’s human friends do not.
In Tourism Tasmania’s new campaign under its existing ‘Come Down for Air’ brand platform, agency partner BMF reminds Australian travellers to do nothing in Tasmania without any judgement, and to truly feel the joys of being geographically and culturally remote.
The campaign includes TV, cinema, social, audio, OOH, print, and display executions.
CREDITS
Creative Agency: BMF
Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin
Creative Director: David Fraser
Associate Creative Directors: Casey Schweikert & Rees Steel
Copywriter: Michael Dawson
Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice
Designer: Matty Hughes
Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi
Group Planning Director: Thomasine Burnap
CEO: Stephen McArdle
General Manager: Richard Woods & Aisling Colley
Group Account Director: Edward Hughes
Account Director: Claire Emery
Account Executive: Jac Hasler
Project Manager: Amy Kokotas
TV Producer: Esta Lau
Integrated Producer: Basir Salleh
Retoucher: Angus Whalan
Content Producer: Holly Whiteley
Editor: Al Moore
Digital Lead: Sam Elliott
Digital Developer: King Tan
Production Director: Karen Liddle
Finished Artist: Catarina Durado
Finished Artist: Stacey Harrad Chantler
Finished Artist: Holly Jones
PR: Abigail Dawson & Elliott Holohan
Production:
Director: Christopher Riggert
TV Production Company: Finch
Finch Managing Director: Corey Esse
Finch Executive Producer: Loren Bradley
Finch Production Producer: Catherine Anderson
DOP: Sam Chiplin
Editor: Johanna Scott
Sound Production: Rumble Studios
Photographer: Lilli Waters
Production Company: Sam I Am
Executive Producer: Rich Cole
Videographer: Rob Harrison
Client: Tourism Tasmania
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.