Normalise doing nothing on your holiday, says Tourism Tasmania

When you’re on holiday, have an actual holiday. Do nothing on the grass. Lazily lounge on tree branches. Nap in open meadows. Dream of freshly made cheese. While these sound like activities Ad Nut regularly indulges in, apparently Ad Nut’s human friends do not.

In Tourism Tasmania’s new campaign under its existing ‘Come Down for Air’ brand platform, agency partner BMF reminds Australian travellers to do nothing in Tasmania without any judgement, and to truly feel the joys of being geographically and culturally remote.

The campaign includes TV, cinema, social, audio, OOH, print, and display executions.

