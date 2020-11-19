Advertising PR The Work
My Choices Foundation highlights childhoods lost to child labour

Watch the film conceptualised by Dentsu Impact

My Choices Foundation, in association with Saregama Carvaan, has unveiled a poignant new film for Children’s Day, highlighting the perils of child labour and trafficking.

The campaign aims to show how several children are facing abuse, with their basic rights, education, dignity and childhoods taken away from them.  

The film, conceptualised by dentsu Impact, shows child labourers in India that are employed across the country in various segments like homes, factories, car repair shops, tea stalls and construction sites. They are referred to as 'Chotu' and are employed in menial and often dangerous jobs.  

Elca Grobler, founder, My Choices Foundation, added, "Although there was much to celebrate on this Children's Day, we should also note that there are too many children who still do not enjoy full rights and free choices. My Choices Foundation tailors programmes to empower them, so they can make choices to live their lives free from violence, abuse and exploitation. We aim to see the transformation of India into a safe place for children, and we hope this film will help us do that.”  

Anupama Ramaswamy, managing partner and national creative director, dentsu Impact said, “Seeing little children working to make ends meet is the worst form of pain. But we walk away without reporting it. We need to help organisations like My Choices Foundation in whatever way we can. Because they work hard to help such children get their life back. Why did we choose to launch the film on Children’s Day? We believe the contrast of using an occasion, which celebrates children to highlight their suffering, will make the bitter truth come into light more strongly. It is my hope that with more people understanding the message of the film, they will raise their voices against child labour, and help usher in change.”    

CREDITS:  

Client: My Choices Foundation
Team: Elca Grobler, Archana Brian, Manjulika Chellapan
Creative agency: Dentsu Impact 
President: Amit Wadhwa CCO: Soumitra Karnik
Managing partner and NCD: Anupama Ramaswamy
Managing partner: Ajit Devraj
Chief films officer: Suprotim Day
Associate vice president, films: Dawa Lama
Group creative director: Monish Gupta
Creative director: Deepak Bhandari, Priyanka Dandia
Account management: Avinash Chandra
Digital team: Binodan Sarma, Leepakshi Nagrath
Production house: Goodmorning Films 
Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi
Executive producer: Vikram Kalra
Producer: Robin D'Cruz
Cinematographer: Shashanka Chaturvedi 
2nd unit cinematographer: Robin D’Cruz 
Editor: Shashanka Chaturvedi
Casting director: DM Stars
Wardrobe stylist: Shaktirupa Bhattacharya 
1st AD: Kaushal Shah
DA: Gaurav Gupta 
Music: Saregama 
Post-production head: Bharat Arote
Post supervisor: Manish Dabhole
Colourist: Joeseph Bicknell (company 3)
Online artist: Abhijeet Debnath
Post houses: Good Morning, Boing Studios 
Sound engineers: Deepanshu Roy

