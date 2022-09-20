The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Mondelez campaign in Indonesia spotlights unknown football coach

Leo Burnett Indonesia decided to highlight the noble story of Bang Aji, a relatively unknown coach who paved the way for kids who couldn't afford formal football training.

In a new campaign for Mondelez-owned snack brand Biskuat, Leo Burnett Indonesia chose to spotlight Bang Aji, founder of football club Persigawa, who has trained thousands of kids since 1987 with significant success. Bang Aji is a relatively unknown coach in Indonesia, but one who has quietly paved the path for many young footballers. He has committed himself to helping underprivileged kids get access to training and despite limited financial means, the Persigawa club provided free coaching to all kids and today has six branches in Jakarta.

While the film itself is not ground-breaking, Ad Nut commends the choice of spotlighting an unsung hero in Indonesian football. Rather than borrow the fame of a flashy sports star, many will benefit from learning Bang Aji’s noble story.

The campaign kicked off this month and is supported over the next couple of months through a series of initiatives across social platforms and events. The film was directed by Rajay Singh and Zhafran S. and was filmed in Jakarta and Yogyakarta. 

CREDITS

Client: Mondelez SEA & Indonesia
Vice President Marketing: Nikhil Rao
Director of Fuel, Wellbeing & Biscuit Business, SEA: Thanh Vo
Head of Marketing Indonesia: Maggie Effendy
Brand Manager Biskuat Indonesia: Andhika Lestari

Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett Indonesia
CEO: Sony Nichani
CCO: Ravi Shanker
Sr. CD: Oliver Sarmiento
Regional Business Director: Monideepa Nandi Creative: Achsa Zenada
Account Director: Dieyan Bernard
Sr. Account Executive: Salma Shahab
Agency Producer: Budiarto Lambot

PM: Merry Gultom
Associate Social Media Director: Timothy Laksmana Social Media Supervisor: Rezzi Saputra

Production House: Directors Think Tank
Executive Producer: Heng Tek Nam, Intan Sham Director: Rajay Singh & Zhafran S.
1st AD: Bona Ventura & Dimas Putih
DOP: Arif Bontang
Editor: Boyd See
Producer: Audri Ferainy Iswandari
Line Producer: Mey
Production Asst: Fanni & Icha
Art Director: Ari Bima Teja
MUA: Rizka Shafira
Wardrobe: Nadira
Post Producer: Vinie
Colorist: Ben Conkey
Online Editor: Akira
Music: Black Cat White Cat Music (Japan) Music Exec. Producer: Timo
Music Director: Erik Reiff (Berlin)

Media Partners: SPARK Foundry, Publicis Groupe Indonesia
Media Business Director: Novi Suhartini
Senior Media Investment Executive: Andreas Ardhi
Associate Digital Media Planning Manager: Anastasia Amanda Media Planning Executive: Hana Bilqis
Associate Digital Media Director: Gaurav Tandon

