Mondelez campaign in Indonesia spotlights unknown football coach

In a new campaign for Mondelez-owned snack brand Biskuat, Leo Burnett Indonesia chose to spotlight Bang Aji, founder of football club Persigawa, who has trained thousands of kids since 1987 with significant success. Bang Aji is a relatively unknown coach in Indonesia, but one who has quietly paved the path for many young footballers. He has committed himself to helping underprivileged kids get access to training and despite limited financial means, the Persigawa club provided free coaching to all kids and today has six branches in Jakarta.

While the film itself is not ground-breaking, Ad Nut commends the choice of spotlighting an unsung hero in Indonesian football. Rather than borrow the fame of a flashy sports star, many will benefit from learning Bang Aji’s noble story.

The campaign kicked off this month and is supported over the next couple of months through a series of initiatives across social platforms and events. The film was directed by Rajay Singh and Zhafran S. and was filmed in Jakarta and Yogyakarta.

